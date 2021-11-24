The world of internet is about to change again? Union Minister said – 6G technology will start by the end of 2023

The Union Minister said that 6G can be introduced by the end of 2023. It is believed that this will see a big change in the Internet world. He said that the software for this technology would be ready by next year.

Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Tuesday, 23 November, that India is moving towards developing 6G technology. Whose goal is to launch it by the end of 2023 or early 2024. In an event, Ashwini Vaishnav said that the work of developing 6G technology has already started. We will prepare it in India itself.

He said that whatever equipment would be required for this technology would be manufactured in India itself. It can be seen in 2023 or 2024. The Minister of Communications also said that after launching this technology in India, we will distribute it all over the world. Let us tell you that the way the pace of development of the Internet world has changed regarding 4G, 5G, it is clear that with the advent of 6G, once again there will be a big change in the Internet world.

The Union Minister said “6G development has already started. We have designed Telecom Software, India Made Telecom Equipment to run networks in India which can be globalized.

The fourth series of online, agenda-setting webinars ‘New Technology and the Green Economy: Two Trends Shaping a New India?’ organized by The Financial Times and The Indian Express Speaking in the meeting, Vaishnav said that necessary permission has already been given for this technology. Our scientists and engineers are working on the technology.

He said that not only is work being done on 6G technology, but India itself is preparing to launch indigenous 5G. The Union Minister said that the process of auctioning 5G spectrum can also be started in the second quarter of next year. TRAI has been contacted for this. TRAI is taking suggestions for this, which will be completed by February-March next year. After which the process of auction can be started in the second quarter of 2022.