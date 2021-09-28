The world’s most dangerous birds were domesticated by people 18,000 years ago

The southern cassowary is often called the most dangerous bird in the world.

While shy and secretive in the forests of its native New Guinea and northern Australia, it can become aggressive in captivity. In 2019, the kick of a captive cassowary fatally injured a Florida man. They don’t even like attempts to hunt them, either: In 1926, a cassowary attacked by an Australian teenager kicked him in the neck with his four-inch, velociraptor-like locks, slicing his throat.

It is not a bird, in other words, it is advisable to spend too much time with it. But by 18,000 years ago, people in New Guinea may have raised cassowary chicks almost to adulthood—possibly the earliest known example of humans managing avian reproduction.

“It’s thousands of years before chickens were domesticated,” said study lead author Christina Douglas, an archaeologist at Penn State University, which was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

The first people arrived in New Guinea at least 42,000 years ago. Those settlers found the rain forests staggered by large, jagged, razor-footed cassowaries—and eventually worked out how to put them to use. During excavations of rock shelters in the eastern highlands of the island, Susan Bulmer, a New Zealand archaeologist, collected artifacts and bird remains, which ended up at the National Museum and Art Gallery of Papua New Guinea. Among those remains were 1,019 pieces of cassowary eggshells, which were probably extracted from wild cassowary nests.