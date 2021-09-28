The world’s most dangerous birds were domesticated by people 18,000 years ago
The southern cassowary is often called the most dangerous bird in the world.
While shy and secretive in the forests of its native New Guinea and northern Australia, it can become aggressive in captivity. In 2019, the kick of a captive cassowary fatally injured a Florida man. They don’t even like attempts to hunt them, either: In 1926, a cassowary attacked by an Australian teenager kicked him in the neck with his four-inch, velociraptor-like locks, slicing his throat.
It is not a bird, in other words, it is advisable to spend too much time with it. But by 18,000 years ago, people in New Guinea may have raised cassowary chicks almost to adulthood—possibly the earliest known example of humans managing avian reproduction.
“It’s thousands of years before chickens were domesticated,” said study lead author Christina Douglas, an archaeologist at Penn State University, which was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
The first people arrived in New Guinea at least 42,000 years ago. Those settlers found the rain forests staggered by large, jagged, razor-footed cassowaries—and eventually worked out how to put them to use. During excavations of rock shelters in the eastern highlands of the island, Susan Bulmer, a New Zealand archaeologist, collected artifacts and bird remains, which ended up at the National Museum and Art Gallery of Papua New Guinea. Among those remains were 1,019 pieces of cassowary eggshells, which were probably extracted from wild cassowary nests.
What were the people at Rock Shelter doing with the eggs? Dr. Douglas and his colleagues scanned the sphere with a three-dimensional laser microscope. Using statistical modeling, comparing them with modern ostrich eggs, and carefully monitoring the shells’ microscopic structures, they were able to work out how far apart each egg was before hatching.
Some eggs – early in development – show a burn pattern, suggesting they are ripe. But the vast majority of fragments – especially from about 11,000 to 9,000 years ago – came from nearly fully developed eggs. And while people may be eating embryos, Dr. “It’s very likely that people were raising babies from those eggs and raising cassowary chicks,” Douglas said.
To support this claim, she points to some indigenous groups on the island who prize cassowary meat and feathers as ritual and trading goods. They still raise cassowary chicks from eggs hatched from wild nests. Hatchlings make impressions on humans easily and are relatively manageable. (It’s only once they reach adulthood that the danger begins.)
While collecting eggs and raising hatchlings is an early step in domestication, it is unlikely that cassowaries – quite intractable, as birds go – were ever born entirely in the manner of chickens, which were domesticated 8,000 years ago. Was. But if the earliest inhabitants of New Guinea raised cassowaries by hand, they would be some of the earliest known humans to systematically tame birds, the team concluded.
“These findings may change the known timescale and geography of domestication, which is the most widely understood and taught,” said Megan Hicks, an archaeologist at Hunter College in New York who did not participate in the study. “Where mammals are the best-known early cases (the dog and the bezoar ibex), we now know that we need to focus more on human interactions with avian species.”
Eggshells have another interesting implication. Based on the patterns of the eggs, the team suggests that people intentionally hatched eggs within a narrow window of days throughout the incubation period. It’s not easy: Cassowary nests are often difficult to find and guarded by unforgiving males, and eggs have an incubation period of about 50 days.
Dr. Douglas said that in order to bring cassowary eggs to a sustainable level of development – whether eating them or hatching them – ancient New Guineans had to know specifically when and where cassowaries were nesting, Dr. Douglas said. That accuracy means sophisticated knowledge – even management – of Cassowary movements.
“This suggests that people who are in pasture communities have a really intimate knowledge of the environment and thus can shape it in ways we did not imagine,” said Dr. Douglas said.
The chair of anthropology at Vassar College, April M. Bisso, who was not involved in the study, said it is “an excellent example of how the smallest and most delicate remains of the past can provide evidence of important cultural practices.”
“The techniques described could be used elsewhere to help us understand how important birds are to humans, long before chickens were domesticated,” she said.
If you know what’s good for you, don’t just try to raise cassowaries at home.
