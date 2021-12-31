The world’s most dangerous prison where prisoners used to commit suicide instead of facing punishment

Whenever a person says the word jail, a strange picture pops up in the mind. Often we have seen in movies that there is a small room, in which a concrete bench is made adjacent to the wall for the prisoner to sit or lie down. In this episode, today we are going to tell the story of that jail which was called the most wretched and dangerous prison in the world.

This prison was built in the year 1934 in San Francisco, California, USA. It was also the most dangerous prison in the world because the rules and regulations here were so strict that the criminals used to commit suicide instead of facing the punishment. The name of this prison is ‘Alcatraz’, situated on an island built in the middle of the cold waters of the Gulf. The most dangerous criminals of the country were kept in this jail, so that they could not escape from here.

But by the year 1963, this jail was closed by the government. It was said that more money was being spent on the maintenance of this jail, so the jail was converted into a museum. It later came to be known as ‘The Rock’. There were only 36 prisoners in prison history who tried to escape from here. However, later about 14 people were caught, while some drowned in the water.

Apart from this, it is said in many reports that in the year 1962, there were three prisoners who were successful in escaping. Their names were John Anglin, Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin. While these three prisoners were not found even after a lot of investigation by the jail administration, on the other hand, the families of John and Clarence Anglin claimed that both of them were alive, but never came forward.

Let us tell you that this dangerous jail was also called the most scary jail, because due to the suicide of prisoners, cases of scary activities have also come to the fore. Even after so many years, this prison situated on Alcatraz Island is included in the list of most dangerous prisons in the world today.

