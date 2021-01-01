The world’s oldest land animal, the 189-year-old turtle, is still in search of a mate

The world’s oldest animal, the 189-year-old turtle can no longer see or smell. Yet her libido is still active and she shows no signs of abating. The Seychelles monster Jonathan Tortoise is considered to be the oldest land animal on earth. You can guess his age that this turtle’s life has seen two world wars, the Russian Revolution and 39 American presidents.Black and white photographs show Jonathan’s early years on the remote island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic, which has been his home since 1882. After two centuries of his best life, Jonathan is a randy (sexually aroused) as usual, says a veterinarian with a great knowledge of ancient turtles.

Ability to still listen

St. Helena resident veterinarian Joe Hollins said in 2015 that he was blind due to cataracts, could not smell so he could not find food, but his hearing was still impaired. He said, ‘Despite this age, lust still exists in Jonathan. He often appears with Emma and sometimes with Fred. Jonathan also has no problem mating with a male partner like Fred.

Why couldn’t the children be born?

According to the Times, Frederica met Jonathan in 1991 so that the two could fall in love. For a long time, the couple reunited on Sunday morning but the two never had children. One day the vet was treating a wound on Fred’s shell when he realized that Fred was not having children because he was a man, not a woman.