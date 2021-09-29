The world’s top central bankers see supply chain problems in the form of prolonged inflation.

The joint presence of some of the world’s most powerful economic officials, sponsored by the European Central Bank, came during a turbulent week in financial markets. While stocks were rallying on Wednesday morning, they fell sharply on Tuesday as government bond yields rose. Investors are shaken by a political deadlock over debt limits in the United States, problems in China’s heavily indebted asset sector, the reality that global central banks are preparing to dial back economic support and likely a recent sharp upsurge. Price can be an advantage.

Inflation has surged in Europe and the United States this year due to a boom in consumer demand, but factory closures and shipping have cut supplies for many goods. Central bankers have consistently argued that the price hike will prove to be temporary. As businesses adjust to the postpandemic recovery, he says, the supply-chain kinks will unravel. And while consumers are spending the savings they’ve accumulated during the pandemic and cushioned by government incentives, they won’t last forever.

But economic officials are increasingly acknowledging that while they expect the inflation pop to be temporary, it could last longer than initially anticipated.

In the United States, consumer price inflation came in at 5.3 percent in August, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption spending, or PCE, index — rose 4.2 percent in the year through July. The August PCE data will be released on Friday.

Consumer prices in the UK are expected to peak “slightly above” 4 per cent later this year, double the central bank’s target.

Elsewhere in Europe, inflation is even higher, although the surge has not been as large. Euro-regional inflation fell to 3 percent in August, the highest in nearly a decade. But prices are expected to rise more slowly in the coming years than in the UK and the United States.

With slow demand and inflation approaching zero, Japan is a notable outlier among developed economies. Weak inflation leaves less room for central banks to help the economy in times of crisis, and can lead to a cycle of economic stagnation, making this a problem.