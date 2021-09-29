The world’s top central bankers see supply chain problems in the form of prolonged inflation.
The world’s top central bankers acknowledged that inflation, which has hit highs in many advanced economies this year, could remain high for some time – and though they still expect it to stem from pandemic-related supply disruptions Will calm down, they are watching carefully to make sure hot price pressure doesn’t become more permanent.
Federal Reserve President Jerome H. Powell spoke on a panel Wednesday with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England; and the head of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda.
Mr Powell said that while demand was strong in the United States, factory closures and shipping problems were restricting supply, weighing on the economy and pushing inflation above the Fed’s average target of 2 per cent.
“It’s disappointing to acknowledge that getting people vaccinated and getting Delta under control, 18 months later, is still the most important economic policy we have,” Mr. Powell said. “It’s also disappointing to see bottlenecks and supply chain problems not getting better – in fact, on the margins, apparently getting a little worse.”
“We see that continuing through next year, perhaps, and keeping inflation going longer than we thought,” Mr. Powell said.
The Fed chairman’s comments coincided closely with comments by Bailey and Ms Lagarde, who cited uncertainties around persistent supply-chain bottlenecks as a risk.
“We are back from the brink, but not completely out of the woods,” Ms Lagarde said of the economic rebound. “We still have uncertainty.”
She said supply-chain disruptions were accelerating in some areas, while there was an area to see a rise in energy prices, as well as potential new waves of the coronavirus pandemic that could be vaccine-resistant.
“Monetary policy cannot solve supply-side shocks,” Mr Bailey said. “What we have to do is focus on the potential second-round effects from those shortcomings.”
The joint presence of some of the world’s most powerful economic officials, sponsored by the European Central Bank, came during a turbulent week in financial markets. While stocks were rallying on Wednesday morning, they fell sharply on Tuesday as government bond yields rose. Investors are shaken by a political deadlock over debt limits in the United States, problems in China’s heavily indebted asset sector, the reality that global central banks are preparing to dial back economic support and likely a recent sharp upsurge. Price can be an advantage.
Inflation has surged in Europe and the United States this year due to a boom in consumer demand, but factory closures and shipping have cut supplies for many goods. Central bankers have consistently argued that the price hike will prove to be temporary. As businesses adjust to the postpandemic recovery, he says, the supply-chain kinks will unravel. And while consumers are spending the savings they’ve accumulated during the pandemic and cushioned by government incentives, they won’t last forever.
But economic officials are increasingly acknowledging that while they expect the inflation pop to be temporary, it could last longer than initially anticipated.
In the United States, consumer price inflation came in at 5.3 percent in August, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption spending, or PCE, index — rose 4.2 percent in the year through July. The August PCE data will be released on Friday.
Consumer prices in the UK are expected to peak “slightly above” 4 per cent later this year, double the central bank’s target.
Elsewhere in Europe, inflation is even higher, although the surge has not been as large. Euro-regional inflation fell to 3 percent in August, the highest in nearly a decade. But prices are expected to rise more slowly in the coming years than in the UK and the United States.
With slow demand and inflation approaching zero, Japan is a notable outlier among developed economies. Weak inflation leaves less room for central banks to help the economy in times of crisis, and can lead to a cycle of economic stagnation, making this a problem.
Central bankers in continental Europe, the UK and the US are struggling to respond to price jumps. If they overreact to inflation that is temporarily exacerbated by factors that will soon fade, they could unnecessarily slow labor market recovery – and find themselves in a very low inflation future. Even as Japan has to face the situation.
But if buyers expect continued inflation amid today’s boom, they could demand higher wages, fueling a cycle of price increases as businesses attempt to cover climbing labor costs.
Monetary policymakers want to avoid a situation that could force them to raise interest rates sharply and trigger a severe economic downturn to tank demand and reduce prices.
“There is a tension between our two objectives: maximum employment and price stability,” Mr. Powell said. “Inflation is high, well above target, and yet the labor market appears to be sluggish.”
“I think managing through that process over the next few years is the top and most important priority, and it’s going to be very challenging,” he said.
For now, most top global officials are preaching patience, while gradually moving their policies away from full-blown economic support. The Fed is working out a plan to slow its massive bond purchases, which can pump money through the financial system and lower borrowing costs of many types, even though its policy rate is at rock bottom. Remain. The Bank of England has indicated that policy will need to be tightened soon, and the European Central Bank is slowing its own pandemic-era buying programme.
“The historical record is thick with examples of underestimating this,” Mr. Powell said, noting that economic policymakers tend to underestimate economic damage and under-support recovery. “I think we’ve avoided it this time.”
