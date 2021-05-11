The Wyze Buds Pro offer ANC and wireless charging for $60



Wyze, maker of $20 smartwatches and $30 video doorbells, has introduced a brand new pair of wireless earbuds that embody lively noise cancellation and a Qi wireless charging case for solely $60 (by way of Phandroid). They’re referred to as the Wyze Buds Pro and are available at an extremely low worth when in comparison with the competitors: you possibly can purchase 4 pairs of those for the value of Apple’s AirPods Pro, which have comparable options.

For comparability: Anker’s $60 earbuds come with out ANC or wireless charging (as an alternative utilizing Micro USB, the place the Wyze buds additionally embody a USB-C port).

Wyze’s announcement video takes a decidedly self-aware bent, however whereas it does point out the sweat resistance, transparency mode, and wind noise discount, it doesn’t point out one of many funniest issues concerning the product’s identify: it’s referred to as “Pro,” however there aren’t any Wyze Buds non-pros to match them towards (although Wyze does say a pair is coming).

I’ll poke enjoyable, however, on paper a minimum of, these earbuds are competing method above their worth. The SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Pro (what a reputation) from Anker and Echo Buds second-gen from Amazon are each thought of to be finances picks for true-wireless earbuds with ANC, and these are within the $100+ worth vary. Amazon fees an additional $20 for a wireless charging case for the Echo Buds, one thing that Wyze consists of. So as to add insult to harm for Amazon, the Wyze Buds Pro even have Alexa in-built.

In fact, a few of the most necessary capabilities of earbuds are how they sound and whether or not the ANC is definitely any good. On condition that we haven’t really heard them but, these earbuds haven’t confirmed themselves in both class. But when they find yourself being good, and even satisfactory, they’ll be a strong deal for those that need all the flamboyant options with out having to pay prime greenback.

The Wyze Buds Pro are at the moment obtainable for preorder, and Wyze says they may begin delivery in July.