The Xbox Series X mini fridge will be available this holiday season



Microsoft’s concluded its E3 2021 showcase with a relatively cool announcement: the Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge, which the corporate promised to make after defeating Skittles in a Twitter ballot, will be launched in holiday 2021.

Microsoft is promising that the upcoming Xbox Mini Fridge (the official title) is “the world’s strongest mini fridge,” an apparent play on one of many firm’s key advertising factors for the Xbox Series X console. However Microsoft took the joke additional, spotlighting the fridge’s “Xbox Velocity Cooling Structure” (a pun on the Xbox Series X’s “Velocity Structure”) in a trailer.

When the Xbox Series X was first introduced in 2019, folks immediately memed on its boxy form and in contrast it to a fridge — a meme that Microsoft finally leaned into itself on social media. And the upcoming Xbox Mini Fridge really isn’t the primary fridge formed like an Xbox Series X. The firm gave away an actual, full-sized, Series X-shaped fridge in November.