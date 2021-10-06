The Yankees are gone. The season ends in a wild-card loss to the Red Sox.

Bucky Dent was at the stadium, the calendar said in October, and each team needed a win to survive their season. It had been 43 years since Dent’s famous home run helped the Yankees win the last elimination game between these storied rivals at Fenway Park, and nearly half a century later, Boston finally got a little bit of revenge for that particular game. Found a solution.

This time Xander Bogarts and Kyle Schwarber scored home runs off Gerrit Cole as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-2 in the American League wild-card game. Boston advances to the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the AL, during the regular season.

Both the Yankees and the Red Sox claimed the AL East title this year, but neither could beat the Rays, who won 100 games, and being away from opportunities in the past few weeks meant they could not miss Tuesday’s. They will face each other in a one-game playoff. , two incomplete teams are looking forward to fighting.

In 1978, they were both powerhouses.

Boston changed the nature of the rivalry in the 21st century, recovering their true revenge for 1978 by surprising the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series. But for longtime Red Sox fans, there was still some unfinished work. The memory of Dent’s home run still stings, and Tuesday’s game may have provided some long-awaited saliva to the ancient wound.