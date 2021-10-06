The Yankees are gone. The season ends in a wild-card loss to the Red Sox.
Bucky Dent was at the stadium, the calendar said in October, and each team needed a win to survive their season. It had been 43 years since Dent’s famous home run helped the Yankees win the last elimination game between these storied rivals at Fenway Park, and nearly half a century later, Boston finally got a little bit of revenge for that particular game. Found a solution.
This time Xander Bogarts and Kyle Schwarber scored home runs off Gerrit Cole as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 6-2 in the American League wild-card game. Boston advances to the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the AL, during the regular season.
Both the Yankees and the Red Sox claimed the AL East title this year, but neither could beat the Rays, who won 100 games, and being away from opportunities in the past few weeks meant they could not miss Tuesday’s. They will face each other in a one-game playoff. , two incomplete teams are looking forward to fighting.
In 1978, they were both powerhouses.
Boston changed the nature of the rivalry in the 21st century, recovering their true revenge for 1978 by surprising the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series. But for longtime Red Sox fans, there was still some unfinished work. The memory of Dent’s home run still stings, and Tuesday’s game may have provided some long-awaited saliva to the ancient wound.
Cole, the Yankees’ nominal ace who had an uneven season, didn’t make it out of the third inning and will probably hear a lot more about it next year. He signed a nine-year, $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season, as he expected to win such a game. But he conceded a two-run home run to Bogarts in the first innings and a sky-scraping single shot to Schwarber in the third.
After two at-bats, Cole walked Rafael Devers and Yankees manager Aaron Boone walked through the dugout and took him out. As Cole looked nervously off the bench, right-handed reliever Clay Holmes avoided a jam with two men, hitting Bogarts and prompting a double-play ball from Alex Verdugo.
Cole’s season has been defined by a combination of controversy and inconsistent performances, which can be relatable. He admitted that he used spider tacks on the balls to gain an unfair advantage through artificially increased grip, days before the sticky substance was banned from the game. After that, whenever Cole pitched below his abilities, observers wondered whether it was because he didn’t have the adhesive, and those suspicions may continue into the future.
Perhaps more significantly, Cole injured his left hamstring in a start against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 7. His earned run average in his next four regular seasons was 6.35, and his troubles continued on Tuesday.
His Boston counterpart, Nathan Iovaldi, dominated the Yankees through five innings, but hit a huge home run with an out in sixth Anthony Rizzo, winding around the wrong pole in right field. Aaron Judge then arrived based on an infield hit, which knocked Boston manager Alex Cora out of the dugout.
Iovaldi had only given two hard hits – a ball from the Green Monster by Giancarlo Stanton and a Rizzo home run – and the Red Sox bullpen has been, at best, spotty for most of the season. But the Boston Relief Corps had shown improvement over the past few weeks, and Cora called on one of the team’s most reliable relievers, Ryan Brassier.
Brazier’s first task was to face Stanton, who hit another shot at the Green Monster. Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin aggressively sent the judge homeward, but Enrique Hernandez fielded the ball cleanly and quickly threw it to Bogarts, whose catch was completely on target for a relay second out to Kevin Plavecki. Was.
Brazier pops up for the final out to Joey Gallo. At the bottom of the innings, Boston extended their three-run lead on the Verdugo double, which scored Bogarts ahead of the tag.
Tuesday night marked the fifth time the Yankees and Red Sox had played an elimination game, with the winner advancing and the loser ending the season. The first was in 1949 when the Yankees won a regular season tiebreaker. Then came the 1978 tiebreaker in game number 163. In Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, Boone, then the Yankees’ third baseman, hit a game-winning homer in Tim Wakefield’s 11th inning.
But in 2004, the Red Sox changed the script significantly, coming back from a 0–3 deficit to win that series in seven matches. Since then, the nature of the rivalry has changed, and Boston has won four World Series titles, while the Yankees claimed one in 2009.
