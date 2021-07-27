‘The Year of the Discovery’ Review: Remembering Tumult in Spain

Although it encompasses three hours and 20 minutes of focused socio-political discussion, “The Year of Discovery,” an experimental film with documentary traps, establishes its central idea in opening title cards side-by-side.

They set up a contrast to Spain in 1992, when the country hosted the Barcelona Olympics and Expo ’92 in Seville, projecting the image of a modern post-Franco nation. But that same year, workers in Cartagena, a city in the Murcia region, protested against a threat to industrial jobs. The protests, the text says, led to an uprising against the police and resulted in the bombing which set the regional parliament on fire.