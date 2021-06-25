The Young Fall for Scams More Than Seniors Do. Time for a Warning.

Counterfeit Check Scams

This is often a very real piece of paper, which appears to be drawn on a business or personal bank account, or returned as a money order or cashier’s check. It looks so genuine that the recipient doesn’t understand it and the bank doesn’t immediately reject it.

Next is the scam, which is a follow-up message asking to get some of the money back: “Sorry, this is an accidental overpayment” or “Please use some of the money to make money. mystery shopping of online money transfer services. “

These checks can arrive in the mail, appearing to be a prize or a discount – just the kind of payment your banking app can quickly digest through your phone’s camera. Often times, they’re a twist on an employment scam: a scammer overpays the candidate he just hired, supposedly by accident – and then wants to get some of the money back.

People in their twenties are more than twice as likely as seniors to fall prey to this sort of thing, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Many of them haven’t used checks much, and they may not know that while federal rules require banks to make check funds available quickly, those same banks can take many more days to wipe them out. a fake. Once they do, they usually want the money refunded to the victim for bringing the bad check into the system.

Student loan scams

This is already a problem, but it could get worse very soon.

Tens of millions of borrowers are having their federal student loan repayments suspended right now, thanks to the government’s efforts to keep them out of financial trouble during the pandemic. But as of October 1, a switch will flip and most of those people will have to start the refund process.

Even in the best of circumstances, it is difficult for student loan borrowers to get good help from their service agents. And debacles seem inevitable this fall.

“This makes the situation totally ripe for the crooks,” said Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center.