The young man was going to get married for the second time, the first wife reached the spot, then the groom reached the lock-up from the pavilion.

The first wife alleged that two months ago the husband had aborted a four-month-old child by giving medicine. Regarding this, the woman has given a complaint in the police station Janakpuri and has demanded action against the accused husband.

In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the first wife of a man who was going to marry for the second time created a ruckus after reaching the procession. Please tell that the matter is of Janakpuri police station area of ​​Saharanpur. Where Nishant Kamboj, who arrived in Radha Vihar with a procession, reached the lock-up from the wedding pavilion. In fact, a young woman has alleged that she has a relationship with Nishant for the last 10 years and both of them have done a court marriage.

In such a situation, when Nishant Kamboj arrived with a procession to marry another girl, the first wife along with her family reached to stop the marriage. Where there was a lot of commotion. In the police station Janakpuri area, the girl told in her Tahrir that her affair was going on for 10 years with Nishant of Dandoli Kheda village.

Court marriage took place two years ago: The girl has said that two years ago there was a court marriage between the two. The girl says that after the court marriage, her family members also got married by law. However, there is also an allegation that Nishant Kamboj did not inform his family members about the court marriage nor did he ever introduce the girl to his family.

According to the allegation, when Nishant, who was getting married for the second time, arrived with the procession, everything was normal. But at the time of the rounds, the first wife reached the procession and created a ruckus. The police reached the spot and brought Nishant with them to the police station. The first wife alleges that Nishant had aborted her four-month-old child two months ago through medicine.

Bihar: Harsh firing during Jaimala in marriage, councilor’s wife got two bullets, death Another case related to marriage has come to light, where the wife of a ward councilor died in front of the bride and groom during the firing. Please tell that Sunny Devi, wife of Dr. Sujit Kumar, councilor of Ward No-15 of Danapur Municipal Council, adjoining Patna, Bihar, died due to two shots fired during the joyous firing.

In this case, the police have arrested two people on the basis of the video. A licensed rifle and a licensed pistol were recovered from them, 65 pistol bullets and 100 rifle bullets were also seized. This incident happened during Jaimal.