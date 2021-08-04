The Youngest Gold Medalist Could Be Crowned in Tokyo Olympics

Main contenders Sky Brown of Great Britain and Kokona Hiraki of Japan are vying for gold in the park skateboard competition on Wednesday. If either wins, she will get another accolade: the youngest Olympic gold medalist in history.

Or would she?

The youngest currently accepted gold medalist is Marjorie Gestring, a 13-year-old American diver who won the springboard competition in 1936. Her record was threatened by Momiji Nishiya of Japan, a 13-year-old who won the competition. skateboarding last week. . But Nishiya was about two months older than Gestring at the time of her gold medal.

However, 12-year-old Hiraki or Brown, who is 13 but younger than Gestring, broke the record.

The youngest medalist of any color was Dimitrios Loundras, a Greek who at age 10 in 1896 won a bronze medal in team gymnastics.