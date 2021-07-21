Theater to Stream: ‘The Wolves,’ and More Archival Treasures

Most Broadway productions disappear in this hazy province known as collective memory once they are closed. That’s the fleeting beauty of theater, sure, but wouldn’t it be great if you could revisit some of your favorite stage moments or share them with friends?

Off-Broadway shows are even more elusive, which makes Lincoln Center Theater’s Private Reels initiative so valuable. Over the past few months, new archive recordings of productions have been made available to stream, and the latest is Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” who follows high school girls on a football team as they go. warm up before matches. The play was somewhat of a success: it was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017; Lila Neugebauer’s production has had three Off Broadway tours (including the one to be online, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater); and it is done all over the United States and abroad. from Thursday to August 15; lct.org

National theater at home

On a very different scale is Britain’s National Theater, which pioneered its shows live in theaters before seamlessly transitioning to home streaming last year. Every time you think the well is dry, the business is pulling more goodies out of its chests. If you’re a fan of Michaela Coel’s acclaimed “I May Destroy You” series, you might want to take a look at her previous and often very funny solo show “Chewing Gum Dreams” (adapted for television under the title “Chewing Gum”). Also discover Chiwetel Ejiofor in Carol Ann Duffy’s adaptation of the medieval morality play “Everyman” and the astonishing cover by Ivo van Hove of Arthur Miller’s drama “A View From the Bridge”, which arrived on Broadway in 2015. ntathome.com