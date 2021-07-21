Theater to Stream: ‘The Wolves,’ and More Archival Treasures
Most Broadway productions disappear in this hazy province known as collective memory once they are closed. That’s the fleeting beauty of theater, sure, but wouldn’t it be great if you could revisit some of your favorite stage moments or share them with friends?
Off-Broadway shows are even more elusive, which makes Lincoln Center Theater’s Private Reels initiative so valuable. Over the past few months, new archive recordings of productions have been made available to stream, and the latest is Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” who follows high school girls on a football team as they go. warm up before matches. The play was somewhat of a success: it was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017; Lila Neugebauer’s production has had three Off Broadway tours (including the one to be online, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater); and it is done all over the United States and abroad. from Thursday to August 15; lct.org
National theater at home
On a very different scale is Britain’s National Theater, which pioneered its shows live in theaters before seamlessly transitioning to home streaming last year. Every time you think the well is dry, the business is pulling more goodies out of its chests. If you’re a fan of Michaela Coel’s acclaimed “I May Destroy You” series, you might want to take a look at her previous and often very funny solo show “Chewing Gum Dreams” (adapted for television under the title “Chewing Gum”). Also discover Chiwetel Ejiofor in Carol Ann Duffy’s adaptation of the medieval morality play “Everyman” and the astonishing cover by Ivo van Hove of Arthur Miller’s drama “A View From the Bridge”, which arrived on Broadway in 2015. ntathome.com
‘Sanctuary’
Billy Porter wears many hats, all fabulously. He may be famous for his performances in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway and “Pose” on television – not to mention for that matter – but he is also a director and a writer. He has a memoir coming out this fall, and he was also the author of the autobiographical “Ghetto Superstar” and “While I Yet Live”. His latest project is the book for this new gospel musical, with a score by Kurt Carr. The show is making a virtual release as part of the New York Stage and Film season, with a cast starring Deborah Cox, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ledisi, Virginia Woodruff and the Broadway choir Inspirational Voices. July 29-August. 2; newyorkstageandfilm.org
PTP / NYC
Normally, PTP / NYC is a regular at New York’s summer stages, presenting some of the city’s most beloved hot-weather entertainment: thorny and often experimental plays by Caryl Churchill and Howard Barker. While the company remains virtual this summer, its so-called 34 ½ season continues with “Standing on the Edge of Time”, a collage of texts by writers such as Churchill, David Auburn, Tony Kushner and Mac Wellman (from Saturday to July 27), followed by “A Small Handful”, an exploration of the poetry of Anne Sexton with music by Gilda Lyons. (August 13-17). ptpnyc.org
‘Judgment Day’
In the Berkshires this summer, the Barrington Stage Company welcomes the public inside and out. But it also continues to offer online programming with the return of last year’s popular reading of this Rob Ulin comedy, boosted by an ace cast including Jason Alexander, as a dead or not lawyer, and Patti LuPone as an angel, as well as with Santino Fontana and Michael McKean. July 26-August. 1; barringtonstageco.org
“An almost sacred image”
Heather McDonald’s play explores faith and parenthood through the character of Samuel Gentle. Former pastor turned church gardener, he reflects on his life, including a terrible tragedy, and his relationship with his daughter. It’s an ambitious solo show – Kevin Bacon presented it on Broadway in 2002 – and Everyman Theater in Baltimore presents it with Bruce Randolph Nelson, a member of his company. Until August 22; Everymantheatre.org
“A Yiddish Renaissance: A Virtual Concert Celebration”
Once upon a time, Yiddish-language theater flourished in the East Village and the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene keeps this story alive – often with surprising results, such as when the company achieved success with a Yiddish production of “Fiddler on the Roof” which sparked waterworks among many members of the audience. . This show will be featured in the company’s virtual concert, along with nods to “Di Goldene Kale” (“The Golden Bride”), “On Second Avenue” and “Di Yam Gazlonim!” (that would be the Yiddish “Pirates of Penzance” of course). If you stomped on any of these shows, it’s thanks in large part to longtime arranger, conductor and artistic director Zalmen Mlotek, that the event honors. July 26-30; nytf.org
” We live “
Journalist Studs Terkel’s interview collections were filled with “provocative ideas and colorful, detailed personal stories from a wide range of people,” as the New York Times put it in its 2008 obituary. surprising that his living books are such rich sources for documentary theater. “Work: People talk about what they do all day and how they feel about what they do”, starting in 1974, became the musical “Work”. And now the Actors’ Gang Theater in Los Angeles is presenting a three-part show based on “Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression” by Terkel – a 1970 anthology that also inspired Arthur Miller’s play ” The American Clock “. Like ‘Working’, which keeps being updated, this project adds testimonials from the cast, under the direction of Tim Robbins, to those collected by Terkel (some of whom have familiar names like Dorothy Day and Cesar Chavez). from Thursday to September 4; theactorsgang.com
