Theater’s New Glass Menageries – The New York Times

In a world filtered through screens, with the pandemic becoming an even more dire situation during the lockdown, the most chronological thrill of theater would seem to be watching life unfold before us. The actors may not be literally within our grasp, but the lack of a barrier between them and us, the illusion that we are, for once, really in the room—the sound of the human voice in anguish or joy, a carafe of water on the floor. Crashing – never felt more stirring and necessary.
Or maybe not. Even before Covid-19, not many ambitious productions were taking place in the three-way black box that defined the experimental fervor and emerging punk of the late 1970s, or the crowd-pleasing theatre-in-the-round. He was a pioneer in ancient Greece. and Rome and the mid-twentieth century in revived, but elaborately engineered glass cubes that evoke the high modernism of the International Style and the minimalist penthouse of the contemporary metropolis. There doesn’t seem to be a more open violation of dramatic urgency.
And yet, the design is, of late, ubiquitous. After a long Broadway hiatus, “The Lehman Trilogy”, directed by Sam Mendes, opens at the Netherlands Theater next month; Over a span of about three and a half hours, the three actors play a group of characters from the more than 160-year history of Lehman Brothers, the infamous investment house, encased in a revolving transparent box envisioned by British designer Es. Devlin. The 2016 Young Vic production of Federico García Lorca’s “Yerma” (1934), directed by then-31-year-old Australian Simon Stone, was restored in 2018 to what was essentially a giant terrarium at New York’s cavernous Park Avenue Armory. That same year, German designer Miriam Beuther designed a glass room with a giant tilting mirror for a revival of Edward Alby’s “Three Tall Women” (1991), directed by Joe Mantello, on Broadway. And for his 2017 National Theater adaptation of the film “Network” (1976), which hit Broadway the following year, Belgian writer Ivo van Hove placed his stage manager in a large glass box, placing him as a character. who drove both. Actual drama and mythological television broadcasts are central to the plot.
A completely contemporary material, glass creates what Buether calls “an ultimate film quality, as if seen through a lens”. Before fear of infection pushed us behind protective plexiglass shields and reduced most human exposure to Zoom, theater audiences appreciated the trippy perceptual effects of multimedia innovations – video projections have become commonplace, especially As pioneered by Van Hove et al. Such effects are now part of the theatrical experience, a way of warping audience expectations. Once upon a time, updating a classic with modern dress or gender-blind casting was provocative and transformative, allowing us to look at the text anew; Now, the stage itself has become terra nova that shocks us, a glass cage that makes these works literally’ themes of isolation and vulnerability.
For those seeing something through it, the glass provides both a subtle shift and a seismic one; It changes everything while visually changing very little. “You know what you’re seeing is different, but you can’t tell why,” says Buther, 52, who created two rooms for the second act of “Three Tall Women”—one mirrors the other. The images—separated by a wall of plexiglass, and then placed a reflective wall behind them, produced multiple images of the characters and echoed the play’s identity and notions of time. “It’s like sculpting the fourth wall, as if peeping into a display case. You adjust it quickly — I mean, it’s transparent — but it never really disappears.”
For Stone, who has set the show behind glass half a dozen times, beginning with a 2011 production of Henrik Ibsen’s “The Wild Duck” (1885) at the Belvoir St Theater in Sydney, as a special part of the conceit canon. Works best with: Intimate drama “That drowns out the dark night of the soul,” he says. An expert in reviving the works of domestic naturalism, which distinguished European theater in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, he believes that the use of glass, often in bare environments, will help them to a new generation. enables us to recreate these plays. Back when Ibsen was writing, Stone Notes, working in bourgeois living rooms rather than castles and fields was radical, but such environments now seem normal. “I thought to myself: ‘What if you actually put the glass between the action and the audience? they say. “‘What if you make it an obstacle that has to be overcome, causing the audience to bow down?'”
As for “Yerma”, he wanted the title character to descend into insanity as he is unable to seem unavoidable to a child; For “The Wild Duck”, he was trying to add a clinical aspect to a plot that culminated in a young girl unexpectedly shooting herself in the chest: “I don’t want to turn this into suicide porn.” was very conscious of it,” he says. He used a series of revolving stacked glass boxes for his 2017 Theater Basel production of Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters,” published in 1901—largely an evolution of a modernist chalet, “because it further exposed the realities of his life.” made cruel and confined.” Paradoxically, actors thrive in glass boxes, he says: “Sometimes being completely exposed can hinder them. You have a very close relationship with the audience; You are very aware The illusion that they are in a private room makes them feel safe.”
Still, working behind glass is not without its own unique technical challenges. If you put your cast in a box, especially one with a lid, you cut out all possibilities of acoustic naturalism. Many plays these days are miced, but the amplification is undetectable, creating the illusion of closeness; Once there is a closed cube, integrity gets more complicated. “Yes, you lose the sound of the natural voice,” Stone says, “but you gain immense aural intimacy.”
Devlin, 50, who has designed tour sets for Billie Eilish and Beyoncé as well as operas, is also accustomed to the trade-offs of glass boxes. For her and Mendes, who started out as a theater director before going into film, this kind of extra set provides a nod to a landmark historical work like “Lehman.” The boardroom, as well as other office spaces in which the play unspools, “expresses both claustrophobia and expansiveness, infiltrating the audience’s domain,” she says, and blinks at the glassed-in conference space that is the hallmark of corporate America. have become heavy. Attempt to express “transparency”. Inside, the box is divided into three chambers with internal glass partitions, on which actors scroll the names of the dead and objects of the Civil War. The perimeter of the rectangle is formed by glass panels, with open gaps between them, which improve acoustics and act like apertures, allowing the action to move from the wide screen to the close up. That box also spins what makes it the equivalent of a Hollywood tracking shot: “Sam is what he loves, for sure,” Devlin says.
But there’s also a deeper significance to the action being crammed into a room. When Devlin worked with director Trevor Nunn on a 1998 revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” (1978) in London, a dismantled replica of a domicile in which the windows were only outlines on the walls, he asked British sculptor Rachel referenced. Whiteread’s 1993 “House”, a haunting, concrete cast-concrete replica of a rowhouse, stood on an east London street for three months. Together, the sculpture and production remind the viewer how the boundary of a home can be both concrete and ephemeral. For “Lehmann”, Devlin was also inspired by “Tango”, a semi-animated eight-minute 1981 written by Polish director Zbigniew Rybczynski, in which dozens of people live together in a small front parlor, their elaborate dances compacting time and Location. “A room has a message embedded in it,” Devlin says, “that architecture is the vessel through which history—whether intimate or monumental—is enacted. Glass helps you articulate that message: a The room is much more than just a dormant container. It remembers life.”
