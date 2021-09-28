Theater’s New Glass Menageries – The New York Times

In a world filtered through screens, with the pandemic becoming an even more dire situation during the lockdown, the most chronological thrill of theater would seem to be watching life unfold before us. The actors may not be literally within our grasp, but the lack of a barrier between them and us, the illusion that we are, for once, really in the room—the sound of the human voice in anguish or joy, a carafe of water on the floor. Crashing – never felt more stirring and necessary.

Or maybe not. Even before Covid-19, not many ambitious productions were taking place in the three-way black box that defined the experimental fervor and emerging punk of the late 1970s, or the crowd-pleasing theatre-in-the-round. He was a pioneer in ancient Greece. and Rome and the mid-twentieth century in revived, but elaborately engineered glass cubes that evoke the high modernism of the International Style and the minimalist penthouse of the contemporary metropolis. There doesn’t seem to be a more open violation of dramatic urgency.