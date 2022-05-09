Theatrical Releases of the Week: Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Sivakarthikeyan’s Don and More



We are stepping on to the second week of May 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is all set to release in theatres on May 13. The synopsis of the comedy-drama reads, “A timid man must muster courage as he is in the fight of his life to protect his pregnant wife & daughter.” Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey in key roles and Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey’s Social Drama With an Important Message Will Make You Laugh Hard! (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the action-comedy film will open in cinemas on May 12. Directed by Parasuram, the flick stars Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani in lead roles and Nadiya Moidu, Sowmya Menon, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Ajay, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. Another big release of the week would be Don, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 13. The action-comedy film features Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori. Don Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s Campus Comedy Looks like a Sure Shot Entertainer (Watch Video).

Let’s quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers’ decision)

1. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: May 13, 2022

2. Aankh Micholi: May 13, 2022

3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: May 12, 2022

4. Don: May 13, 2022

5. Ranga: May 13, 2022

6. Critical Keertanegalu: May 13, 2022

7. Athyuttama: May 13, 2022

8. Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy: May 13, 2022

9. Kasthuri Mahal: May 13, 2022

10. Vellarikkapattanam: May 13, 2022

11. Jo & Jo: May 13, 2022

12. Meri Awas Suno: May 13, 2022

13. I am Sorry: May 13, 2022

14. Samrenu: May 13, 2022

15. Sultan Shambhu Subhedar: May 13, 2022

16. Surrshevat: May 13, 2022

17. Dharmaveer: May 13, 2022

18. Adrushya: May 13, 2022

19. Rish: May 13, 2022

20. X=Prem: May 13, 2022

21. Hridpindo: May 13, 2022

22. Chal Hat Kono Dekh Lihi: May 13, 2022

23. Local Utpaat: May 13, 2022

