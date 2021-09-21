Their child died in the hospital. Then came the $257,000 hospital bill.

Brittany Giroux Lane gave birth to their daughter Alexandra, a few days before Christmas in 2018. The child had black eyes and long legs. She, too, arrived about 13 weeks ago, and weighed just over two pounds.

Alexandra initially thrived in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mount Sinai West. Ms Lane, 35, recalls that nurses described her daughter as a “rock star” because she had grown up so quickly. But after the infection, her condition deteriorated rapidly and Alexandra died on the morning of January 15 at the age of 25.

Small medical bills from neonatologists and pediatricians arose. Ms. Lane struggled to get her breast pump covered by insurance because, in the middle of a premature birth, she had not gone through the health plan’s pre-approval process.

Last summer, Ms. Lane began receiving debt recovery notices. Letters sent by health plan Cigna said the insurer owed more than $257,000 for bills for Alexandra’s care after Ms. Lane changed health insurers by mistake.