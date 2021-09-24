The Carversville Farm Foundation is funded almost entirely by D’Orazios, who for 32 years has operated Vertical Screen, a Bucks County business that conducts background checks of job applicants for companies.

The couple did what many philanthropic owners of successful businesses do: they wrote big checks and volunteered their time. Now those efforts go to the farm and foundation, where he is co-executive director.

***

Mr. D’Orazio, 60, who grew up in South Philadelphia, says the first seeds for the farm were planted in the 1980s, when he and his wife were attending college in the city. That’s when he first recognized the extent of poverty in Philadelphia, where, according to the city council, 24.5 percent of the population’s income is still below the poverty level—the highest percentage of any major city in the United States.

He bought most of the land and started the foundation in 2013, when city officials did not attend a meeting, with Mr. D’Orazio arranging the hours on behalf of a local non-profit. “I’m not sure it’s the best use of my time,” he told his wife. “Let’s think about doing something more direct.”

A farm that would donate its produce seemed obvious: Mr. D’Orazio had already volunteered at the soup kitchen and added a community garden to the LEED-certified premises built for vertical screens, where he Still the Chief Executive Officer. (Ms. D’Orazio is a vice president.)