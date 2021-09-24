Their produce is old enough for picky chefs. But they give it away.
Mechanicsville, Pa. —Steve Tomlinson takes pride in details at Carversville Farm, the 388-acre certified-organic spread he manages here in bucolic Bucks County.
Hi-tech Poultry Barn, where an automated system ensures that week old chickens get the right amount of light, heat, ventilation and food. There’s a 10-foot-tall steel barrel washer, which slowly cleans piles of freshly dug Lehigh potatoes, and an acre of Bolero carrots growing out of the now dark topsoil that took Mr Tomlinson nearly half a decade to restore. Gaya.
Mr. Tomlinson, 40, loves carrots that are sweet through the fall, stay crunchy in cold storage and grow to a perfect shape for his customers’ mirepoix. “It’s all about consistency in the kitchen, so cooks don’t have to work too hard,” he said.
Carversville Farm looks like many others who cater to picky chefs. But Mr. Tomlinson’s customers don’t work in restaurants: They work in soup kitchens and food pantries throughout the Philadelphia area, and they get every part of the immaculately grown food for free.
The non-profit farm, formally called the Carversville Farm Foundation, was started seven years ago by Tony and Amy D’Orazio, a husband-and-wife team of entrepreneurs. The farm, which includes a lazy herd of Angus cattle and a herd of bourbon red turkey, donates 90 percent of its produce and meat. (The other 10 percent – Mr Tomlinson tracks it by weight – go to a stand, open once a week, which neighbors begged the foundation to run.)
Many farms provide food. And since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, federal and state programs have started paying them to do the same. The newly created Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, for example, helps drive food that would otherwise go unused to state residents at risk of hunger. But Carversville Farms acts like a dedicated supplier to the cooks in half a dozen emergency food providers, all of whom collaborate with the farm in deciding which crops to grow.
Instead of waiting for donations, nonprofit providers order what they want each week. Those orders are professionally processed, packaged and delivered to their doorstep by a dedicated team of 17 that includes two former animal husbandry experts from the Stone Barnes Center for Food and Agriculture in Pocantico Hills, NY; a former rooftop gardener for a restaurant run by Chef Tom Colicchio; and Mr. Tomlinson, who lives in Princeton, NJ. I was a vegetable farmer for the Agricola restaurant
The Carversville Farm Foundation is funded almost entirely by D’Orazios, who for 32 years has operated Vertical Screen, a Bucks County business that conducts background checks of job applicants for companies.
The couple did what many philanthropic owners of successful businesses do: they wrote big checks and volunteered their time. Now those efforts go to the farm and foundation, where he is co-executive director.
***
Mr. D’Orazio, 60, who grew up in South Philadelphia, says the first seeds for the farm were planted in the 1980s, when he and his wife were attending college in the city. That’s when he first recognized the extent of poverty in Philadelphia, where, according to the city council, 24.5 percent of the population’s income is still below the poverty level—the highest percentage of any major city in the United States.
He bought most of the land and started the foundation in 2013, when city officials did not attend a meeting, with Mr. D’Orazio arranging the hours on behalf of a local non-profit. “I’m not sure it’s the best use of my time,” he told his wife. “Let’s think about doing something more direct.”
A farm that would donate its produce seemed obvious: Mr. D’Orazio had already volunteered at the soup kitchen and added a community garden to the LEED-certified premises built for vertical screens, where he Still the Chief Executive Officer. (Ms. D’Orazio is a vice president.)
The couple studied soup kitchens, which charities can struggle to manage and often use what little budgets they have on the lowest-priced produce and protein. They also found that organizations with a mission similar to the one they were following made it a point to treat the people they served with dignity—a term used for those working in emergency food. The middle was gaining traction.
“I can’t believe it’s like, ‘Hey, I have money, I can eat and I can eat well and choose what I want to eat, and everyone else gets just $1 at McDonald’s. get the menu,” said Mr. D’Orazio.
The foundation now focuses on that concept of dignity, as does the nonprofit it supports. At Face to Face, a community center in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, they serve hot meals from scratch five days a week, with tablecloths in a formal dining room and with the help of volunteer servers. They used melamine plates and silverware before going into disposal during the pandemic.
One recent Saturday, Winifred came for Lenore-Jones Barbecued Organic Chicken, Roasted Red Potatoes, Sweet Corn on the Cob, and Cucumber-Cherry Tomato Salad. Ms. Lenore-Jones, who is 90, has been face-to-face for years.
“It’s wonderful to come and dine in one place and know that what you get is healthy, what you get is fresh and nutritious,” she said. “It’s been a lifeline for me. I get $15 every month in food stamps. As long as I have bread and eggs, that’s it.
Mary Kay Meeks-Hank, executive director of Face to Face, said Carversville Farms came about at a time when chefs there were already trying to rid their kitchens of canned food and cook more delicious food. The center’s relationship with the foundation – which supplies a market stand outside the center and plant starts for their community garden – makes it economically feasible.
Ms Meeks-Hank recalled the day D’Orazio first arrived in what she believed was another donation of extra food. “Not to be cynical, but I thought, ‘Oh yeah, great.’ I didn’t know — I had no imagination — what it could be,” she said.
Carversville Farms also distributes Cathedral Kitchen, a non-profit food provider in nearby Camden, NJ. “We can now have a restaurant-quality meal,” said John Peralta, a chef there. “We can have garlic cloves and fresh turmeric and different colors of cauliflower—that’s what makes the plate so nice.” Mr. Peralta once ordered to butcher an entire side of Angus beef at Cathedral Kitchen’s culinary training program.
For Lauer Biron, executive director of Broad Street Ministry in Philadelphia, the high quality of the food she now receives is the ultimate expression of her organization’s mission. Serving delicious food creates trust, Ms Biron said, and can become an entry point for all other social services provided by the ministry. “Food is the most important resource we’ve got,” she said.
***
This is why D’Orazio has invested so much in infrastructure for the farm, although it may seem like overkill to an observer. “That’s the level that we want to provide – that there’s no stress that the meal is about to expire,” Mr. D’Orazio said.
He wants the farm to be efficient and self-sustaining, and from his point of view, that includes breeding cattle, saving seeds, tending the land and training apprentices. (They currently have seven, who live in a large 18th-century house on the farm.)
Mr D’Orazio said the foundation spends about $1.5 million a year running the farm. D’Orazios plans to fund an endowment to support the foundation, and is working on a succession plan with his two adult children.
Mr D’Orazio realizes that a farm alone is unlikely to solve the region’s complex problems of hunger and poverty, but at this stage of his life, he says, he has realized that I have been inspired to do something different.
The idea that people are still hungry in Philadelphia is unacceptable, he said. “We’re just trying to do a little thing.”
