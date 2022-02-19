Their whistle is gulp too…Rakesh Tikait gave a statement on Kumar Vishwas, so people started enjoying it like this

The allegations made by Kumar Vishwas, who was one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, have brought a boil in the politics of Punjab. The video of Kumar Vishwas’s allegation was also banned by the Election Commission. Although the Election Commission removed this ban seeing the controversy increasing, but now there is a lot of discussion about the allegations of Kumar Vishwas in politics.

Rakesh Tikait defends Arvind Kejriwal: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has defended Kejriwal on the allegations of Kumar Vishwas, saying that Arvind Kejriwal is an agitator, but he does not seem like it. Kumar Vishwas was also in his party earlier. He had some controversy regarding Rajya Sabha. Had Kumar Vishwas got the Rajya Sabha, he would not have made this allegation. I don’t feel anything like that about Kejriwal.

People’s reactions on social media: People are giving their reaction on social media on this statement of Rakesh Tikait. A user named Akash Gautam wrote that Kejriwal was as big an agitator as you are a farmer. A user named Shubham wrote that he too has a sitti-pitti gul, it seems that the current has even started.

A user named Sowan Banerjee wrote that Baba, when your master has given up on the government, then what are you, just be ready, your shop is closed after 10 March. A user named Rajiv Jha wrote that brother, gradually we will understand that till whom the money of Khalistanis had reached.

A user named Rajiv wrote that in other words, Kaviraj Shri Kumar Vishwas is a petty, greedy, petty and election rhetoric. A user named Bhanu Pratap Singh wrote that the pain of Rajya Sabha seat is not ending Kumar Vishwas.

Also Read Fear is felt by everyone – when the officer beaten with the bat turns away from his complaint, people start enjoying it like this

A user named Rajkumar Verma wrote that Kejriwal ji was an agitator, Kumar Vishwas did not get a Rajya Sabha seat, so all this together wants to stop Arvind Kejriwal. A user named Sanjeev Jha wrote that is Rakesh Tikait Raja Harishchandra that whatever he will say and we will accept his words.

The post ki bhi whistle gul hai…

#whistle #gulp #tooRakesh #Tikait #gave #statement #Kumar #Vishwas #people #started #enjoying