Theodore McCarrick, Former Archbishop of Washington, Charged With Sexual Assault



Mr McCarrick was dismissed from his post in 2018 after a church investigation uncovered credible allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old altar boy in Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1971.

After a trial at the Vatican, Mr McCarrick was expelled from the priesthood in 2019, marking the first time that a cardinal, the church’s highest post after the Pope, has been defrocked for sexual abuse. It was also the first time that an American cardinal had been withdrawn from the priesthood.

A Vatican report on Mr McCarrick, released in November, said Pope John Paul II, who is now a saint, personally decided to raise Mr McCarrick even after an American cardinal warned that he had been charged with sexual misconduct. Pope Benedict XVI removed Mr McCarrick from his post as Archbishop of Washington but did not investigate him, according to the report, and Pope Francis initially assumed his predecessors had approached the matter appropriately.

Mr McCarrick’s history of predation was well known to some church officials, who had been warned for decades that he had been accused of sexual harassment, including improper touching of adult seminarians, an investigation found from the New York Times.

Multiple reports of the cardinal’s misconduct towards seminary students were made to the American bishops, the Pope’s Ambassador to the United States, and Pope Benedict XVI between 1994 and 2008. Two dioceses in New Jersey secretly paid compensation, in 2005 and 2007, to two men who had accused Mr. McCarrick of abuse.

Despite these allegations, Mr. McCarrick rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church in the United States, becoming Auxiliary Bishop of New York in 1977, Bishop of the newly established Diocese of Metuchen in New Jersey in 1981, Archbishop of Newark in 1986, and finally Archbishop of Washington in 2001.

Maria Margiotta, spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Newark, said it would be “inappropriate” for the Archdiocese to comment on either of the lawsuits against Mr McCarrick because he is “a person now private which is no longer affiliated with the archdiocese “.