Theoneste Bagosora, the mastermind of the Rwandan genocide, 80. dies on

KIGALI, Rwanda — One of the masterminds of the Rwandan genocide, Theoneste Bagosora, a senior Rwandan military man, died in a prison in Mali on Saturday. He was 80 years old.

An official of the United Nations International Residuary Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague confirmed his death. The officer did not specify the cause of death.

Mr Bagosura was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity in 2008 and is serving a 35-year sentence, which was reduced to life in prison. He was cabinet director of Rwanda’s Ministry of Defense during the 1994 genocide, in which ethnic Hutu extremists killed one million Tutsi and moderate Hutus in just 100 days.

In the three days following April 6, 1994, when the plane of the President of Rwanda, Juvenal Habrimana, crashed, Mr Bagosora was found to have significant influence in the Defense Ministry, in addition to “assumes the power of the highest authority”. Political Affairs.