Theranos whistle-blower Erica Cheung ends her testimony at the Elizabeth Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Erica Cheung, a prominent whistle-blower in the fraud trial of failed blood testing start-up Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wrapped up her testimony on Friday by saying that the company prioritized accuracy in its blood tests. Answering hours of questions by more speed and defense.

During the three days of testimony, Ms. Cheung, a former employee of Theranos, detailed how some of the procedures the company used to conduct their blood tests were problematic. While the defense tried to show that Theranos’ processes were rigorous and complex, Ms Cheung said Friday its priority was to conduct tests as quickly as possible and that its machines often failed their quality-control checks.

Ms Cheung said Theranos’ blood test may be cheaper than other tests, but that didn’t mean “you should give people false information about their health status.”

Erica Cheung, a former Theranos employee, in 2019. Credit… Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, via Getty Images

Ms Cheung was a high-profile witness for the federal government, which is trying to make the case that Ms Holmes deliberately misled investors, doctors and patients about how well Theranos’ blood testing technology worked. The company, which was once a Silicon Valley success story with the rising star of Ms. Holmes, collapsed in 2018. Ms. Holmes, 37, faced 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and pleaded not guilty.