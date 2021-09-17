Theranos whistle-blower Erica Cheung ends her testimony at the Elizabeth Holmes trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Erica Cheung, a prominent whistle-blower in the fraud trial of failed blood testing start-up Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wrapped up her testimony on Friday by saying that the company prioritized accuracy in its blood tests. Answering hours of questions by more speed and defense.
During the three days of testimony, Ms. Cheung, a former employee of Theranos, detailed how some of the procedures the company used to conduct their blood tests were problematic. While the defense tried to show that Theranos’ processes were rigorous and complex, Ms Cheung said Friday its priority was to conduct tests as quickly as possible and that its machines often failed their quality-control checks.
Ms Cheung said Theranos’ blood test may be cheaper than other tests, but that didn’t mean “you should give people false information about their health status.”
Ms Cheung was a high-profile witness for the federal government, which is trying to make the case that Ms Holmes deliberately misled investors, doctors and patients about how well Theranos’ blood testing technology worked. The company, which was once a Silicon Valley success story with the rising star of Ms. Holmes, collapsed in 2018. Ms. Holmes, 37, faced 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and pleaded not guilty.
Ms Cheung, who worked as a laboratory assistant at Theranos for several months in 2013 and 2014, before reporting lab test problems to federal agents in 2015, testified this week that she was concerned that the company would How to make sure it removed outliers in your data. Equipments passed the quality control test. She said that her anxiety had started about a month into her employment.
During the cross-examination, Ms. Holmes’ attorney, Lance Wade, questioned Ms. Cheung on the procedures, procedures and organizational charts of Theranos’ laboratories. The obvious point was to show that Ms. Cheung had raised issues regarding inaccurate laboratory results that applied to only a small area of the company.
While Ms Cheung dutifully responded by recalling Theranos’ processes and organizational structure, she said its blood testing machines needed frequent recalculations and failed their quality checks. He said it could take several days to re-calibrate the machines.
“We were sleeping in the car because it was taking too long,” she said.
On Friday, Mr. Wade also asked Ms. Cheung about a 2015 letter he received from Theranos’ lawyer at the time, David Boise. In the letter, which Ms. Cheung mentioned earlier in her testimony, Mr. Boise threatened trial against him for discussing Theranos with Wall Street Journal reporter John Carrero, who disclosed the company’s trial problems that year. did.
Mr. Wade noted that Ms. Cheung had received two calls from Theranos’ human resources director before receiving the letter from Mr. Boise, but had not returned them.
Ms Cheung later said she did not return the call because she no longer worked at Theranos and because the “fear” in the human resources director’s voice reminded her how scared she was at the company.
“I had a right not to talk to him,” Ms Cheung said.
