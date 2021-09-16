Theranos whistleblower testified that she was concerned with the company’s blood tests.

San Jose, Calif. — A prominent whistle-blower against Theranos, the blood testing start-up that collapsed under the scandal in 2018, testified Tuesday in the fraud trial of company founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The whistle-blower, Erica Cheung, worked at Theranos as a lab assistant for six months in 2013 and 2014, before reporting lab test problems at the company to federal agents at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2015 . The first day of testimony revealed to a jury that those following the Theranos saga most likely already knew: The company’s famous blood-testing technology didn’t work.

His testimony is expected to continue on Wednesday.

In a crowded courtroom, Ms. Cheung said she had turned down other job offers out of college to join Theranos because she was dazzled by Ms. Holmes’ charisma and inspired by her success as a woman in technology. She was Ms Holmes said Theranos’ machines, called Edisons, would be able to quickly and inexpensively detect whether people have a variety of health ailments using just a few drops of blood.