There are 3 types of income tax benefits available in NPS, know how it benefits

The National Pension System (NPS) is a pension-building investment program in which individuals in the age group of 18 to 70 years can save for their retirement period. The scheme is governed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority i.e. PFRDA and provides market based returns to the subscribers. Like Public Provident Fund (PPF), NPS does not provide you EEE benefits, but under sections 80CCD(1) and 80CCD(1B), you can claim deduction for the contributions made to your NPS account. During the active account period, the income earned from NPS is exempt from tax but the annuity received is subject to tax. But a wise tax saver who wants to invest in NPS during the peaceful old age, it is necessary to be aware of the three types of tax benefits under NPS.

Income Tax Benefit u/s 80CCD(1)

Investments made by a taxpayer in a Tier-1 account provide tax benefit under section 80CCD(1). NPS members who contribute any amount to their account throughout the financial year are eligible for deduction from their total salary up to 10 per cent of their basic salary for salaried individuals and up to 20 per cent of their total income for non-salaried individuals. Huh. Deduction is applicable under NPS for contributions made by a subscriber or through an employer i.e. as deduction from salary income. However, the deduction allowed under this provision is limited to an aggregate maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh as prescribed by section 80CCE of the Act.

The cumulative amount of deduction admissible under section 80C and 80CCD(1) of the Income-tax Act is determined under section 80CCE and consequently, in a financial year, made under section 80C and section 80CCD(1) The contribution limit should not exceed a maximum of Rs.1.5 lakh. It is to be noted that Sections 80C, 80CCC, and 80CCD(1) of the Income Tax Act allow a maximum exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Tax benefit under section 80CCD(2)

Individuals can claim tax benefits under 80CCD(2) against the contribution made by their employer to the NPS Tier 1 account on their behalf. The contribution made by the employer is deductible under section 80CCD(2) of the Income Tax Act up to a maximum of 10 per cent of the basic salary including Dearness Allowance (DA) for the financial year.

The said deduction is in addition to the deduction for employee contribution and is not subject to the aggregate amount of Rs.1.5 lakh prescribed in section 80CCE and 80CCD(1b). Employer’s contribution to NPS can be claimed as ‘Business Expense’ up to 10 per cent (basic + DA) of salary from their profit and loss account. As per the existing tax rules, employers can contribute up to 10 per cent of the employee’s income to the NPS Tier-I account and up to 14 per cent for central government employees.

Tax benefit is available under section 80CCD(1B)

Section 80CCD(1B) of the Income Tax Act enables a deduction of Rs.50,000 in addition to the Rs.1.5 lakh allowed by section 80CCE. In a financial year, a taxpayer can demand a total of Rs 50,000 as tax break under section 80CCD (1b). This tax benefit of Rs 50,000 is in addition to the tax benefit provided under section 80CCD(1) and 80CCD(2).

Consequently, if a subscriber has a limit under section 80CCE in addition to NPS exceeding Rs.1.5 lakh, the contribution made by himself or the employer to NPS can be used to claim an additional deduction of Rs.50,000 under section 80CCD(1B). to be done. Taxpayers can deduct up to Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD (1B) for PF contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh and NPS contribution of Rs 50,000 made by himself or by his employer from his income.

