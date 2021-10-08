There are ads in Firefox’s address bar now, but you can disable them

Mozilla introduced a new suggested search results feature to the Firefox address bar as part of its browser’s 93.0 release. That’s not too surprising – Firefox Suggestions, Mozilla’s “relevant information and sites to help you meet your goals” feature, is similar to the suggestions offered by most browsers. but as how-to geek Seen in the company’s support pages, this also includes content from paid advertisers.

“When contextual suggestions are enabled, Firefox Suggest uses your city location and search keywords to provide relevant suggestions from Firefox and our partners while keeping your privacy in mind,” the support post reads. “Relevant suggestions” from “trusted partners” appear at the bottom of general search suggestions taken from your bookmarks, browser history, and open tabs—a less intrusive version of a search ad, but technically still an ad.

According to the support page, Firefox Suggest doesn’t require any new data to be “collected, stored or shared to create these new recommendations,” and the company only works with partners that support Mozilla’s support for Firefox. meet privacy standards. The feature has also been kicking around since at least the last 92.0 release, even though it first appeared in the release notes for the current version.

After updating to the latest version of the browser, Firefox may present you with a pop-up asking whether you want to enable “Relevant Suggestions” or adjust your settings. If you accidentally enabled any of the Firefox suggestion features without realizing it, you can still disable them:

Click on the hamburger menu and then select Settings

Click Privacy & Security in the sidebar and scroll down to the address bar — Firefox Tips

Select or deselect the checkbox for contextual suggestions to turn the feature on or off

Select or deselect the checkbox for “Occasionally sponsored suggestions”

It’s a bit frustrating to manage a feature like this. Firefox is a popular alternative to browsers like Google Chrome because it is strict with users’ privacy and is generally less data-hungry. If you rely on Mozilla and want to support it, Firefox suggestions might not be a big hassle. It also isn’t the first time the company has dabbled in advertising — in 2018, Mozilla included paid advertiser links and tips for reading Pocket articles in the new tab.