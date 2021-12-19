There are no incidents of atrocities on religious grounds in India, NCM Chief Lalpura said – where… a little goes on

Addressing the program, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that any kind of Talibani mentality will not be tolerated in India.

On Saturday, a program was organized by the National Commission for Minorities on the occasion of National Minorities Rights Day. Addressing this program, former IPS officer Lalpura said these things. He said- “There is unity in diversity in the country we live in. Where there is diversity…it goes on a little bit”.

NCM Chief Lalpura further said that in the last seven-eight years, barring a few incidents, the country has been riot free. During this, he appealed to the religious leaders to take the government schemes to the public. Inform the public about the schemes. Regarding this program, Lalpura tweeted and said – “On this occasion a call for dialogue and harmony was made with the discussion of the schemes of the Government of India for the development of minorities”.

At the same time, while addressing the program, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that any kind of Talibani mentality will not be tolerated in India. Naqvi said that those who oppose making the social evil of triple talaq a crime or question the lifting of the ban on Muslim women to perform Hajj only with Mehram, now there is an uproar over constitutional equality with respect to the age of marriage of women. They are professional protestors.

He said that on one hand, the people of almost all the religions of the world live in India. On the other hand, a large number of atheists are also present in the country with dignity and equal constitutional and social rights.

Talking about the plans of the Modi government in this program, Naqvi said that since 2014, the central government has given scholarships to about five crore students from six notified minority communities – Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims.