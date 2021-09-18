There are three versions of Brueckner’s fourth. Why choose?

I’m interested in these things, and I’m very happy to read about them, but I don’t think we should care when we’re listening to music. Great music can withstand all kinds of analysis, but it doesn’t even need any analysis to appreciate it, and I don’t want to spoil the joy for those who don’t know the context. They have every right to be exposed to Brueckner’s music as it is. What has been done to the music should not be projected onto the interpretation.

And Brueckner (unlike, say, Wagner) didn’t stir controversy himself. He was a devout Catholic, and had some ideas about life that may not seem very modern, but – other than dedicating his last symphony to his “beloved God” – were not articulated.

What are the challenges in maintaining a world-class orchestra in a small provincial town?

It is very easy to promote an orchestra associated with a famous city. Bamberg has about 70,000 residents, and we have 6,000 customers – so about 10 percent of the adult population attends our concerts. We feel like the head of the city.

But the orchestra has always thought that its mission should go beyond Bamberg. In continental Europe, the Bamberg symphony has a name, but in the United States, for example, almost no one knows where Bamberg is. As soon as people listen to a recording or come to a concert, they discover quality for themselves. But before that happens, it takes doubly hard work to open people’s minds.