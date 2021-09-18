There are three versions of Brueckner’s fourth. Why choose?
Austrian composer Anton Bruckner died in 1897, but his Fourth Symphony remains somewhat of a progress.
Bruckner revisited and revised many of his nine long symphonies, which in turn have been re-edited and tweaked by a range of followers, publishers and scholars. The result is that seven out of nine are now present in multiple digits.
The burden is on the composers and conductors to decide which iteration is the most authentic, or just the best. And this problem is most acute with the Fourth Symphony, on which Bruckner worked longer than the others – from his first edition, which dates back to 1874 and never in his lifetime, to the final third edition performed. which premiered in Vienna in 1888. After a critical rethinking of Bruckner’s symphony in the 1930s and 40s, the second edition, dating from 1880, became the standard.
This month, the Bamberg Symphony in Germany, led by its chief conductor, Jakob Hrusa, embraces the problem of the fourth – or simply overwhelms it. The orchestra is releasing a four-disc set that includes recordings of all three volumes in new editions edited by Professor Benjamin Korstweit of Clark University in Massachusetts, as part of the ongoing full Bruckner to be published under the auspices of the Austrian National Library. . . (For good measure, the recording also includes a selection of unreleased alternate passages and an alternate ending.)
Hrusa, 40, a native of the Czech city of Brno, has led the orchestra in Bamberg, a small Bavarian town north of Nuremberg, since 2016. He has also appeared as a guest on major podiums, including several tours by the Cleveland Orchestra. And recently the Berlin Philharmonic held the premiere of a new work by Olga Neuwirth, as well as the second edition of Bruckner’s fourth.
While in Berlin, he gave a video interview from his hotel. Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.
Why did you decide to record everything about the Fourth Symphony?
It took me a relatively long time to locate Bruckner with satisfaction. I had conducted his music before, but I was never really pleased. Then I reached Bamberg. Bruckner’s music is very at home in German-speaking countries, and I suddenly had an orchestra that breathes this kind of music. I felt like I wanted to put a lot into it, and we started with the Fourth Symphony.
I was rather innocent and had no experience with all versions. Bamberg usually plays the second version, so I said, “Let’s do the third,” which in the early 20th century was basically the only one performed. And then I thought: is the third version really correct? Or is the other correct? And what about the first version? And suddenly the idea came to record them all and bring something new. There are a lot of Bruckners on the market, and if you re-record him, it should have some bonus quality.
What are the key differences between the three versions? And do you like one now?
I was interested by the first edition, as it is by far the most controversial and most daring. It is long and contains a completely different scherzo. Is [the third movement], and there are some portions that are on the verge of not being playable. I don’t agree with those who say it’s not good; It’s just not practical. But if you do it well, it feels very contemporary. This is probably my favorite now. If there is enough time for preparation, and the possibility of putting such a large piece in concert, I look forward to conducting it again.
Three versions of the third movement
Brueckner’s music was promoted by 19th-century German nationalists and 20th-century Nazis. Should this concern today’s audience?
I’m interested in these things, and I’m very happy to read about them, but I don’t think we should care when we’re listening to music. Great music can withstand all kinds of analysis, but it doesn’t even need any analysis to appreciate it, and I don’t want to spoil the joy for those who don’t know the context. They have every right to be exposed to Brueckner’s music as it is. What has been done to the music should not be projected onto the interpretation.
And Brueckner (unlike, say, Wagner) didn’t stir controversy himself. He was a devout Catholic, and had some ideas about life that may not seem very modern, but – other than dedicating his last symphony to his “beloved God” – were not articulated.
What are the challenges in maintaining a world-class orchestra in a small provincial town?
It is very easy to promote an orchestra associated with a famous city. Bamberg has about 70,000 residents, and we have 6,000 customers – so about 10 percent of the adult population attends our concerts. We feel like the head of the city.
But the orchestra has always thought that its mission should go beyond Bamberg. In continental Europe, the Bamberg symphony has a name, but in the United States, for example, almost no one knows where Bamberg is. As soon as people listen to a recording or come to a concert, they discover quality for themselves. But before that happens, it takes doubly hard work to open people’s minds.
Sometimes you use the baton and sometimes you don’t. How do you decide?
The baton is an extension of the hand. This is really needed in the opera house, where you have to be extremely clear so that everyone on stage can see you. And if you do a piece by Olga Neuwirth, where the meter changes every bar and the musicians rely on every click of your hand, that’s useful. But if the orchestra doesn’t need clear cues, and the music flows in a way that doesn’t require a beat, then I can do without the baton. But I’m not dogmatic about it; This is just intuition.
You are a strong supporter of the prolific Czech musician Bohuslav Martinu. The Czechs place him with Smetana, Dvorak and Janacek, but he is little known abroad.
If a composer writes so many pieces, as Martinu did, you can’t play them all. The public needs attention, and you have to shrug off the legacy in a way. This is not so easy to do in the case of Martinu. I guess my job is to confine myself to his late period, when he was most original. And then I try to win an orchestra, which is the first thing a conductor does. If the audience sees that the orchestra is playing with great joy and energy and effort, they take it for granted that it is worth it.
You have what might be called a radiant operating style – very physically prolific. How did you develop it?
It’s taken me years. Although I am overwhelmed with joy at what I do, I am also a very self-critical person. I started out in a more controlled way, and I had to learn that the best results in a concert are when you open yourself up to whatever comes along.
The common mistake of a beginner is to act like crazy when it is not needed. I had to find a way to navigate the orchestra so that they found something that would be helpful – not only technically, but also in terms of atmosphere and energy. The Bruckner Symphony, for example, consists of 70 minutes of music, and the energy level of the musicians inevitably goes down. It is my job to guide things so that the audience never feels like that.
