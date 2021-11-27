There are two types of Hindus in the country, one can go to the temple and not the other, Meira Kumar, the speaker of Lok Sabha, raised questions on caste discrimination

Caste discrimination has been such an issue that politics has been taking place in the country day by day. The latest matter is the context on which former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar has raised questions. He said that there are two types of Hindus in the country – one who can go to the temple and the other who cannot go to the temple. Meira Kumar said that caste discrimination exists in India even in the 21st century.

Speaking during an event, former diplomat Meira Kumar said, “Many people asked his father Babu Jagjivan Ram to leave Hinduism as he faced caste discrimination. But my father refused to leave Hinduism, saying that he would fight against this system.

Meira Kumar, who herself comes from the Dalit community, raised these questions during the release of Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh’s book ‘The Light of Asia – The Poem that Defined Buddha’. Meira Kumar thanked Jairam Ramesh for writing the book and said that this book has helped to open a closed door of the social order, inside which people were suffocating for a long time.

Regarding this book, Jairam Ramesh told that his book is written on that poem and is in a way a biography of a person who saw the human side of Buddha. Jairam Ramesh said, “As far as the management of the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya is concerned, my book also talks about a settlement of the Hindu-Buddhist conflict. One of the reasons I wrote the book was that I wanted to understand the solution to the conflict between the two religions in the context of Ayodhya. I wanted to understand the real reason behind it.”

The Congress leader said, “Many Ambedkarite Buddhists who are activists and not religious leaders, say that if 100 percent control can be given to Hindus in Ramjanmabhoomi case, then why can’t Buddhists have hundred percent control of Lord Buddha’s Karmabhoomi ”