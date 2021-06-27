There has been no change in this habit of Deepika Padukone for 11 years

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’. With this film, Deepika proved that she has come to play a long innings in the industry. After the first film, he never looked back. Yes, some films did not perform well but Deepika did not give up and then she gave many hits one after the other. In which many movies like Cocktail, Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Piku and Padmaavat are included. Today she is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood.

Apart from professional life, Deepika also remains in the limelight due to her personal life. Deepika takes great care of her personality and skin. In Bollywood, actresses have to maintain many things like their figure, dressing sense and makeup. In such a situation, Deepika also always looks perfect in everything in front of the camera. This is also because for the last 11 years, Deepika has been following a similar pattern to maintain her beauty. Her husband Ranveer Singh is also impressed by this habit of hers.

If you look at Deepika’s personality carefully, then you will understand that she knows very well what looks best on her. We give you an example of this. Have you ever noticed what color lipstick Deepika wears? For the last 11 years, she uses only red, maroon and dark brown lipsticks on most occasions. These colors go well on her skin and enhance her beauty. Talking about the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the film ’83’. Ranveer Singh is in the lead role with her in this film. Deepika will be seen in the film as his wife. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film ‘Pathan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

