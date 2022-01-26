There is a stir in the Congress regarding the in-out of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the first Congress leader to be awarded Padma Bhushan in the Modi government.

One of the vocal leaders of Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been announced by the Modi government to give Padma Bhushan. This has happened when there is not much time for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that Ghulam Nabi Azad is a veteran Congress leader. His name is among 23 leaders who wrote to the high command demanding a change in the party leadership.

Ghulam Nabi Azad is the first Congress leader to receive this honor in the Modi government. Earlier Pranab Mukherjee had received the Bharat Ratna, but it is officially considered above politics after serving as the President. Let us inform that earlier PM Narendra Modi has also praised Ghulam Nabi Azad. In such a situation, all kinds of speculations are being made regarding the announcement of Padma Bhushan.

Have shown their strength in Jammu and Kashmir: Let us tell you that in November last year, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had reconstituted the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee. Azad’s name was dropped from this panel. This happened when 20 leaders of J&K Congress resigned from party posts. Let us tell you that all of them are considered close to Azad.

After Azad was ignored in the Congress and praised by PM Modi, now he has been announced the Padma Bhushan award. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion about the in-out of Ghulam Nabi in Congress. In fact, it is said that the party high command also ignored the activities of Ghulam Nabi Azad on many big occasions. In such a situation, Azad was seen going on the margins.

Not only this, the trouble of Congress had increased when Ghulam Nabi Azad was holding fast rallies in Jammu and Kashmir in December last year. The crowd coming to his rallies had worried the party high command. After this, now on January 24, Congress announced the names of its 30 star campaigners. It also includes the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The stir in the Congress regarding Ghulam Nabi Azad has also increased because the party has recently joined the BJP in a few days. RPN Singh is the latest name among them. At the same time, in view of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s relationship with PM Modi, speculations about his stay and departure in the party have started getting air.

