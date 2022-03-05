Entertainment

There is a wave of mourning in Bollywood due to the death of Shane Warne, everyone from Akshay-Ranveer to Shilpa Sunny is upset

13 seconds ago
Bollywood celebs all over the world are shocked by the demise of Australian cricketer Shane Warne and are expressing their grief through social media.

The sudden demise of 52-year-old Australian cricketer Shane Warne has left his family, friends and fans deeply shocked and everyone is shocked to hear the news. All the Bollywood celebs are also condoling the death of Shane Warne and wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

“Shane was found dead at his villa and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, could not be saved,” confirmed Shane Warne’s management in a statement to Australian media outlet Fox Sports.

Shilpa Shetty, who collaborated with Shane Warne. He led his team Rajasthan Royals to victory in the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shilpa Shetty shared a few pictures of herself with the late cricketer.

Along with the pictures, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Legends live on @shanewarne23 #ShaneWarne.”

Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of the leg-spinner with a ‘heartbroken’ emoji.

Love Hostel star Vikrant Massey was ‘shocked’ to hear about Warne’s demise, tweeting, “Absolutely shocked!!! You’ve taken with you a piece of every ’90s kid. Thanks for the memories. Thank you. tear out.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Shocked to learn about Shenwarn’s untimely passing. You couldn’t fall in love with the game of cricket without being totally impressed by that guy. This is heart breaking. Om Shanti”

Armaan Malik, who was doing an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Twitter when the news of Warne’s death broke, took it to a halt to mourn the demise of the Australian cricketer. “I have never really been a cricket fan, but I have really grown up watching him on my TV screen and being impressed by his art. Yes, he was not just a bowler, he was an artist on the field. Real legends of the game world. This is very heart breaking..’ Armaan wrote on Twitter.

Sunny Deol said the cricketing world “lost a gem” as he shared, “Cricket lost a gem today. May his soul rest in peace, veteran Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayer.”

Affectionately called ‘Warney’, Shane Warne was arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all time, with 708 Test match wickets. He also took 293 ODI wickets.

Shane Warne, whose ball is rated as the ‘Ball of the Century’, has several times not only pulled his team out of a difficult situation but also led his team to victory. In his career, Warne took 708 wickets in 273 innings of 145 Test matches. He has an economy rate of 2.65 in Tests. Talking about ODIs, he has taken 293 wickets in 194 matches. In ODIs too, he has an economy rate of 4.25, which is considered very good.


