There is an election so you are threatening the government? The news anchor asked the question, then Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer

Anchor Chitra Tripathi asked a question to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on the stage of Aaj Tak. Anchor asked why are you threatening the government because there is an election? To this Rakesh Tikait also replied in a loud voice. Chitra Tripathi asked Rakesh Tikait- ‘Were calling and celebrating but your eyes were fixed on the UP elections.’ In such a situation, Rakesh Tikait said in response- ‘The king did not open the door at the farmer sitting door. The king has closed the doors of his palace. Unless you talk openly, do not solve, will not go.

On this matter of Tikait, Chitra Tripathi started asking, ‘Who is the king?’ Then Rakesh Tikait said – ‘The king is the king. These men are fine, BJP men help us a lot. Blanket will also be sent, potatoes will also be sent at night. They are saying that there is no turning back because whatever will be the benefit will be for everyone. On this Chitra Tripathi asked- ‘BJP people also give you blankets, potatoes also and they say stay alive?’ Rakesh Tikait said- ‘Don’t end the movement? We don’t go to any party.

Chitra Tripathi further asked- ‘You do not go to any party! You campaign in Bengal, in Nandigram I myself have seen your speech from the stage. In Muzaffarnagar, you were talking of defeating BJP. And you are saying that it has nothing to do with politics.

Chitra Tripathi further said- ‘You were also threatening – you were saying that you see the election, now see whatever things you want to say. Otherwise these people will not listen. Responding to these questions of Chitra Tripathi, Rakesh Tikait says- ‘Even now, if you do not say, when will you say, it is not a threat. They are making announcements every day, so can we call it election announcement? Their aim is to contest elections – religion. So fight.’

Seeing this debate, reactions of many people started coming to the fore. A user named Ashish Chauhan said- ‘The central government should make a guarantee law on MSP, but keeping in mind the interest of the general public, not only the interest of the farmers. Not at the exorbitant guarantee price of these tout leaders. A person named Sid said – Only media has a hand in making Rakesh Tikait special from mango. A person named Chaudhary said- ‘They believe in growing more than growing.’

A user named Suresh Kumar said- ‘United Kisan Morcha meeting has not started but Rakesh Tikait has given a statement that the movement will continue and today there will be a discussion on increasing it. Brother, why are you holding the meeting? And why the name ‘United Front’? And why the names of 40 leaders? Say we are all followers of Rakesh Tikait, they will do whatever they say.

