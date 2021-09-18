‘There is chaos’; Iran-backed militia war workers in a holy Iraqi city

Karbala, Iraq – One night in May, Samira Abbas Kadeem woke up late waiting for her son. She pulled her head out of the gate of their little house, looking for him in the narrow alley.

Five minutes later, while she was in the kitchen, she was shot half a block away.

His son, Ehab al-Wazni, was one of dozens of anti-government leaders believed to have been killed by militia fighters and security forces since the escalation of demonstrations two years ago. But his killing comes across as a particularly brazen attack, which left his home city, Karbala, the site of some of Shia Islam’s holiest sites and once considered one of the safest in Iraq.

Karbala, the southern Iraqi city whose gold-domed temples attract Shia pilgrims from around the world, has become a flash point in Iraq’s internal conflict over the presence of dozens of powerful Iranian-backed militias. Instead of being mostly known as a place for quiet prayer and study, it has become a bastion of competing armed groups and political interests.