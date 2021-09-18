‘There is chaos’; Iran-backed militia war workers in a holy Iraqi city
Karbala, Iraq – One night in May, Samira Abbas Kadeem woke up late waiting for her son. She pulled her head out of the gate of their little house, looking for him in the narrow alley.
Five minutes later, while she was in the kitchen, she was shot half a block away.
His son, Ehab al-Wazni, was one of dozens of anti-government leaders believed to have been killed by militia fighters and security forces since the escalation of demonstrations two years ago. But his killing comes across as a particularly brazen attack, which left his home city, Karbala, the site of some of Shia Islam’s holiest sites and once considered one of the safest in Iraq.
Karbala, the southern Iraqi city whose gold-domed temples attract Shia pilgrims from around the world, has become a flash point in Iraq’s internal conflict over the presence of dozens of powerful Iranian-backed militias. Instead of being mostly known as a place for quiet prayer and study, it has become a bastion of competing armed groups and political interests.
The most powerful militias, technically under the authority of the Iraqi government, have a force unto themselves to attack enemies including rival militias, US military posts and anti-government protesters.
Protesters, who have called for an end to jobs and corruption, have also called for an end to Iranian influence, which they blame for many of Iraq’s problems. Iran is taking a stand in Karbala, apparently out of fear that if it loses its influence there, other cities in Iraq’s Shia stronghold will follow.
The militia appears to be winning, aided by ineffective police and largely futile government efforts to bring the activists’ killers to justice. Almost every major militia has a presence in Karbala. There the protest movement has gone largely underground, suffering threats, arrests and killings from its leaders such as Mr. al-Wazni.
“Ehab always said to the people: ‘You are Iraqi. Why are you loyal to Iran?'” said Ms. Kadim, sitting in an ornate wooden chair with a straight back, in which she greeted a stream of senior Iraqi and other officials. who are still mourning.
Next to him was a portrait of his dead son. This same image has been spray-painted over protest slogans on concrete walls from Baghdad to Basra, where it has become a symbol of the impunity with which activists are being killed.
Ms Kadeem, 71, is vocal about what was behind her son’s murder: Qasim Muslih, commander of the Iranian-backed militia.
“He sent his gang to kill him,” she said.
Such comments have also made her a potential target.
“We get threats that say, ‘We want to kill the mother and her sons,'” she said.
In her small living room where a television might normally stand, sits a monitor with a security feed of four locations—one of them a few doors down from the street corner, where her son was shot. .
Police officers stand against the police vehicle on the corner, ostensibly to protect him. But the police did not save his son when he threatened to kill him. Or his friend and follower activist Fahm al-Tai was shot dead while both on motorcycles last December.
A friend, Ridha Hassan Hajwel, has now gone into hiding after testifying in an investigative court in Baghdad that Qasim Muslih and his brother Ali had threatened to kill Mr. al-Wazni.
In May, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered federal security forces to arrest Mr. Muslih.
Mr Muslih, a native of Karbala, is the leader of the Al Tafuf Brigade, an Iran-backed militia in western Iraq’s Anbar province. The Muslih and al-Wazni families lived in the same Karbala neighborhood for years.
His arrest in May triggered armed demonstrations with paramilitary groups.
The prime minister, who took office in 2019 promising to bring the militia to heel, agreed to hand Muslih over to the paramilitary command, which released him after a judge had insufficient evidence to indict him. An arrest warrant was also issued against Ali Muslih. (Both brothers declined to be interviewed for this article.)
Mr. Muslih lived in Iran for almost a decade. Following the killing of Mr al-Wazni, protesters burned barricades around the Iranian consulate in Karbala in protest.
In normal times, at least one million Shia pilgrims a week visit Karbala to visit the shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas, who are at the center of Shia identity. Most of the visitors are from Iran.
Even during the pandemic, their marble courtyards and Iranian ceramic tiles with dazzling mirror mosaics atop the shrine are full of pilgrims. On hot summer days, fans from the reservoir spray tourists with a fine mist while shopping for religious gifts made from the clay of Karbala.
Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was killed in battle against Muslim rulers 1300 years ago in Karbala, a defining phenomenon of Shia Islam that has resonated for centuries.
Sajjad said, “The whole idea of Karbala is to believe that it is the place where Prophet Muhammad’s grandsons stood in great numbers because they opposed the state at that time, because he wanted the people to choose their leaders, Because he wanted freedom,” Sajjad said. Ziad is an Iraq-based fellow at the Century Foundation, a US-based think tank.
That history gives a special resonance to the protest in Karbala.
“If the status quo is defeated, it will be elsewhere,” said Mr. Ziad. “It will be in Najaf. Will be in Basra. This will happen in other cities in the country where the stakes are equally high. Karbala could be the spark of something.”
But for now, only the spark comes from the gun barrels of the killers.
In August, Abir Salim al-Khafaji, the city’s director of municipal services, was fatally shot in front of police officers and security cameras as he was inspecting illegal housing. The gunman was a Karbala man who was accused of illegally building on public land.
On paper, the local police are responsible for security outside religious places, but most Karbala residents accept that the force is the weakest element in the security chain. Security forces consist of a range of paramilitary groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia accused of killing a US military contractor, and a paramilitary group that is under the leadership of populist Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. was loyal.
“I think there is an uneasy balance of power,” said Mr. Ziad.
So the killings continue. And Mr. Al-Kadhimi’s promise to end corruption and provide jobs sounds like a distant dream.
Mr. Al-Wazni’s brother, 42-year-old Ali Al-Wazni, has a degree in Arabic but works in a kebab shop. He said he would have to pay bribes of up to $10,000 to get a good government job.
“The state does not control the state,” he said. “There is no judiciary or law. There is nothing there. There is anarchy. We are a country controlled by mafia and gangs. This is the reality of the country.”
Falih Hassan |and Awadh al-Tai contributed reporting.
