There is going to be a new entry in the life of Karan-Preeta, such a twist is going to come

A new track is going to be added to this story in the upcoming episodes of Kundali bhagya. Nidhi Tiwari’s entry is about to happen in the show.

One of the popular serials of TV is ‘Kundali Bhagya’. People are liking this show very much for the last four years. The show has entered the TRP list, but is not able to compete with serials like Anupama or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. For which the makers are constantly bringing new twists in the show. The story of the show revolves around Karan and Preeta. A new track is going to be added to this story in the coming episodes. Nidhi Tiwari’s entry is about to happen in the show.

According to media reports, Nidhi is going to play the role of Mona in this show. Mona is a nurse and the villains of the show will be Sherlyn and Prithvi who will bring this into the lives of Karan and Preeta. Mona’s entry is going to create a stir in the Luthra family. This nurse named Mona is going to live with the Luthra family. Sherlyn and Prithvi will bring Mona into the family to take care of Mahesh.

Mahesh’s health will start deteriorating as soon as Mona arrives. She will give injections to Mahesh, which will worsen his mental condition. He will not understand anything and will not be in a position to tell the truth in front of the Luthra family. Along with this, it is being told that there is going to be a big earthquake in the life of Mona’s entry Karan and Preeta.

Let us tell you that these days Preeta is engaged in saving the Luthra family in the show. She is trying to save the Luthra family. But in the process of saving them, his life is in danger. The villain of the show Prithvi has become an enemy of Preeta’s life and is planning to kill her.

Shraddha Arya is playing the character of Preeta in this show. Viewers are very fond of Shraddha Arya in this show. He has also got married recently. Due to which she is constantly in the headlines.