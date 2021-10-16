There is no harm in having relations with Taliban, India should talk – said Farooq Abdullah

The former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said that the Taliban is currently ruling in Afghanistan. During the previous regime in Afghanistan, India spent billions on various projects. We should talk to the current Afghan regime.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah made a big statement on Saturday, saying that India should talk to the Taliban as it has invested heavily in Afghanistan. He said that at present there is only Taliban government in Afghanistan, in such a situation why can’t talk about investment. If there is more investment from that country, then what is wrong with it. The government of the country should think on this side. He even said that humanity is now expected from the new government of Afghanistan.

Talking to ANI, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said that Taliban is currently ruling in Afghanistan. During the previous regime in Afghanistan, India spent billions on various projects. We should talk to the current Afghan regime. When we have invested so much in the country, what is the harm in having a relationship with them. He said earlier this month, the NC supremo said he expected the Taliban to maintain good governance and respect for human rights in Afghanistan.

Responding to the question on Afghanistan, Farooq Abdullah said that I hope that they (Taliban) will give good governance and follow Islamic principles and respect human rights in that country (Afghanistan). They should try to develop friendly relations with every country. Let us inform that before this, apart from Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti has also given many statements on Taliban.

In the first week of September, Mehbooba Mufti said that the Taliban should set an example for the world to follow a form of Sharia law where women’s rights are respected and their interpretation of Sharia law should be done away with. goes. Last week, he accused the BJP of doing politics to gain votes on issues of Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

India and the US have called on the Taliban to abide by their commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and minority groups. In a statement by US-India joint leaders released after the first personal bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders said the Taliban should ensure that an Afghanistan-like incident never happens again. Yes, it was discussed in this meeting that countries should consider countries that threaten or attack or harbor or train terrorists.