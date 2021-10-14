There is no need to go to the service center to update the name in the Aadhar Card, you can also do many improvements from the ‘Self Service Update Portal’; Learn Process

Even for the smallest correction in the Aadhar card, people have to visit the Aadhar Seva Kendra. Due to which congestion and other problems have to be faced there. Which is a bit difficult in these busy times. In such a situation, we are going to give you such information, so that you can easily make changes in your Aadhar card sitting at home. Through the ‘Self Service Update Portal’, you can make some other necessary corrections from name to Aadhaar. Before knowing this process, let us know what is required for this and what changes can we make?

You can update these things online

If there is any change or error in your Aadhar card from name to address, then it can be updated through ‘Self Service Update Portal’. In this, name, date of birth, gender, address and language can be changed on Aadhaar. You do not need a biometric for all these things. But if for other updates like head of family/guardian details or biometric updates, resident has to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrollment/Update Centre.

How many times Aadhaar data can be updated?

Name: Twice in Life Time

Gender: Once in Life Time

Change in date of birth can be updated only for unverified date of birth.

These things are required for aadhar update

For Name: Scanned copy of Proof of Identity (POI)

For Date of Birth: Scanned copy of proof of date of birth

For Gender: OTP Authentication through Mobile/Face Auth

For Address: Scanned copy of Proof of Address (PoA).

Name and other information can be updated online like this

First of all you have to go to https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ link.

After this you have to click on ‘Proceed to Aadhar Update’.

After this you have to enter the Aadhar number and fill the captcha.

OTP has to be entered on the registered number.

After this you will have the option to update the name and other information. Which you can update by filling it.

