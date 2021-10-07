‘There is someone inside your house’ review: Problematic mystery exposed

Admirably varied and scandalously precarious, Patrick Brice’s teen-slasher film, “There’s Someone Inside Your House,” attempts to update and bend a genre that peaked decades ago. But in trying to do it both ways, Bryce creates a jumbled, over-loaded parody of moral policing that defies the promise of its cleverly executed opening.

That sequence, genius in its simplicity (and the only one to truly justify the film’s title), depicts the murder of a high-school quarterback who brutally beat a gay teammate. The homophobia of the barely dead was channeled into the stunned student body when their racist president was also killed. As the murders – and, arguably more gruesome, online exposure – continue, the film looks at it from the perspective of a group of social outcasts led by Makani (Sydney Park, alternating between stunned and bereaved), a traumatic past. A transfer student with.