There was a cold war between Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi. The city of Mumbai where Bollywood resides. Many unheard secrets of Hindi cinema are buried in this city. Often the veil has been lifted from these secrets. There has been a lot of movement every now and then. Today we are going to tell you the stories related to some of the legendary actors of Bollywood. Which is one of the dirty secrets of Bollywood.

Cold war started between Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Late actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his superb acting as well as his impeccable style. The actor wrote his biography. Which he named Khullam Khulla. Rishi Kapoor has written many shocking stories in this book. The book told Rishi that Amitabh Bachchan was chosen as the best actor for the film Zanjeer. At the same time, the film award was organized in the year 1974.

A person associated with the award had asked Rishi Kapoor’s manager to buy the trophy for 30 thousand. Rishi Kapoor can be given for the film ‘Bobby’. Rishi Kapoor’s manager had also asked him to buy the trophy for 30 thousand rupees. He said that after this award, his career could be even better. Rishi Kapoor has also written in the book that when Amitabh Bachchan came to know about this, a cold war started between the two.

Sanjay Dutt wanted to kill Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor has also revealed in the book ‘Khullam Khulla’ that once Sanjay Dutt had come to his house to fight him. Actually, in those days Sanjay Dutt was dating actress Tina Munim. Then Tina Munim’s name started being associated with actors Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor. When Sanjay Dutt got the news of this, he first went to Rishi Kapoor’s house with Gulshan Grover. Where he did not find Rishi Kapoor. Then actress Neetu Kapoor convinced Sanjay Dutt that there is nothing like this between Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim.

Rajesh Khanna’s sweat was left after seeing Sanjay Dutt

After getting clarification from Neetu Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt reached to meet superstar Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was shooting for one of his films. Seeing Sanjay Dutt on the sets, he broke his sweat. It is said that Sanjay Dutt talked to Kaka for half an hour. When Sanjay Dutt left from there, Rajesh Khanna heaved a long sigh of relief.

Shekhar Kapur got divorced because of Preity Zinta

Famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has often been seen embroiled in controversies. Shekhar Kapur came into the limelight when Suchita Krishnamurthy had said that actress Preity Zinta was the reason behind the divorce with Shekhar Kapur. This news had taken everyone by surprise.