There was a huge jump in Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrencies, how much earned

It is not a secret that Elon Musk is a big fan of bitcoin. On the other hand, Ethereum is also one of Elon Musk’s favorite currencies. Today both the investors are earning a lot. Both are seeing a rise of more than 5% in their prices. Due to which the market cap of the cryptocurrency has seen a rise.

Let us tell you that Elon Musk has large holdings in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Because of which both of them are seen supporting Elon Musk a lot. By the way, today during the trading session bitcoin had crossed the figure of 41 thousand dollars. While Ethereum was also trading at more than $ 2700. Let us also tell you what is going on with both and other cryptocurrencies.

Rise in the price of bitcoin: Today the price of bitcoin is seeing a good uptrend. At present, the price of bitcoin is trading at $ 40584.34 with a gain of 6.39 percent. Whereas during the trading session, the price of bitcoin had also gone to $ 41337. Let us tell you that in comparison to the previous session, bitcoin is trading with a gain of about $ 2400. This year, bitcoin has seen a rise of more than 39 percent.

Ethereum price also increased: On the other hand, if we talk about Ethereum, it is also showing good momentum. At present, Ethereum is trading at $ 2745.40 with a gain of 4 percent. Whereas today Ethereum had also crossed the level of $ 2844. Ethereum has given a return of 270.79 percent in one year as compared to the previous session.

The story of the second cryptocurrency: If we talk about other cryptocurrencies, then XRP is trading at $ 0.731042 with an increase of 2.37 percent. While Cardano is up 0.78 percent at $1.37. The price of Stellar is seeing a rise of 1.09 percent.





