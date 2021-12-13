There was a mess in the show due to the side effects of Painkiller – Deepak Chaurasia clarified, said – I do not need to learn morals from anyone

Senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia has clarified on the video going viral. He said that due to the side effects of painkillers, the show was messed up.

After the death of CDS Bipin Rawat, senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia’s tongue was seen faltering during the anchoring of a show. He had also misspelled the name of the martyr CDS in the helicopter crash. This video went viral and Deepak Chaurasia was facing all kinds of allegations and he was being trolled. Now he has broken his silence on the whole matter. Deepak Chaurasia has also written a post on social media regarding this.

He wrote, ‘I am grateful to all of you for the concern you have given to me for the last three days. But now I feel that I should clear a few things. First- What you all are feeling after watching the video is not the whole truth. The truth is that there was a wedding in my house and due to more dancing in the procession, my old knee injury started giving pain. I didn’t want to leave the issue the show was on and so I ate pain killers so that the show would be completely fine. Let me tell you I have a hairline fracture in my knee.

Deepak Chaurasia further writes, ‘Second – my mistake was that taking pain killer in large quantities causes side effects, I did not know this. Therefore, instead of reducing my pain after taking painkillers, my pain increased. Thirdly, after watching the video, various things were made, which is not true. I have been in journalism for over 25 years. That’s why I don’t need anyone to learn the ethical rules of journalism. I sincerely apologize to my fans. Also, I am grateful to the well wishers from all corners of the country who have expressed my concern for the last three days. Your love and support will continue to be received in this way as well. With that expectation.

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defense personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on December 8. The accident happened when the CDS was on his way to deliver a lecture at the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington. The helicopter crashed minutes before landing. A video of a helicopter had also gone viral on social media, it was being claimed that the video was of the same helicopter in which the CDS was sitting.