There was a question about withdrawing the cases registered against farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar gave this answer

On a question regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, Tomar said that it is a matter of law and order of the state government. He will take the decision in this matter.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday that the respective state governments would decide whether to withdraw the cases registered against farmers during the farmers’ agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Center, as law and order is a state subject.

He has also welcomed the farmers to end their agitation, which lasted for more than a year, on Thursday. On a question regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, Tomar said that it is a matter of law and order of the state government. He will take the decision in this matter.

He said that ending the farmers’ movement is not a victory or defeat for anyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has respected the farmers by withdrawing all the three agricultural laws. Responding to another question, Tomar said that fertilizers are being supplied to the farmers. He had reached Guna in MP to attend a program here. Targeting the Congress, he said that we have made this arrangement that every single pai reaches directly into the account of the beneficiaries. All the middlemen and brokers have been eliminated.

It is noteworthy that after the suspension of the farmers’ agitation, the farmers are returning home. In view of the possibility of jam on GT Road, the farmers had decided to leave in different batches. Farmers are also leaving for their homes from Singhu border, Kundli border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border). On the other hand, Rakesh Tikait said that our farmer brothers have started returning home, it will take four to five days. I will leave for my home on 15th December.

With the return of the farmers, the route up to eight kilometers on the Kundli border will be cleared. More than 50 per cent of the farmers have already returned. It is believed that after three days of minor repairs, the service lanes on both sides of GT Road can be made operational. This will give relief to the drivers.