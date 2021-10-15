There was a riot in Bigg Boss 15, someone pulled the leg and threw it away, after watching the video, the fans said – the record of 11 and 13 will be broken

A video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the contestants were seen flirting with each other.

Color TV’s most explosive and controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is making a lot of noise these days. Along with the new season, new contestants are trying their best to make a place in the hearts of the people. Recently, a video related to the show is becoming fiercely viral on social media, due to which the audience has started claiming that this season is going to break the records of ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’. In this video of the show, the contestants were seen rioting with each other.

In this viral video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, it was seen that suddenly a riot started in the contestants. Where a contestant was seen pulling someone’s feet and throwing him out, while another contestant was seen picking him up from that place and throwing him away. The special thing is that in this riot, along with the boys, there was enthusiasm among the girls as well.

It was seen in the video of the show that Karan Kundrra also took an aggressive form amid the scuffle. He grabbed Nishant Bhatt’s shoulder and threw him away and Prateek was also seen pushing Sehjpal. At the same time, Shamita Shetty and Akash were also seen fighting with each other.

There was a lot of excitement among the audience regarding this video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Reacting to the video, a user named Atifa Khan wrote, “This season has gone to a different level in the second week itself. This season is going to break the records of season 11 and 13.” Praising Karan Kundra, a user named Mobin wrote, “Karan threw everyone like sacks of potatoes.”

Reacting to the video, a user named Subhi wrote, “Dil khush ho gaya.” On the other hand, a user named Riya Rawat, demanding to keep Karan and Jai in a team, wrote, “Karan and Jai are very powerful. If you come in a team, I don’t know what will happen. It is being told that this scuffle between the contestants took place in the midst of a ‘dreaded riot in the forest’.