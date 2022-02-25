There was a ruckus on that bold scene of ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, after 35 years Mandakini has started looking like this

‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actress Mandakini is known for her beautiful eyes and acting. People still set an example of her beauty. Raj Kapoor gave her a break when she was just 22 years old. Mandakini got a different identity from the 1985 film, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. After winning the hearts of millions, he is away from the silver screen for a long time. Many people want to see him again on the big screen.

Mandakini, who is now away from the glare of the film world, remains very active on social media. She is connected to her fans through her social media handles. She shares her pictures on social media every day. At the age of 58, she has undoubtedly undergone many changes, but that glow and beauty of her face still remains intact.

A few months ago, he shared a picture of himself, which became increasingly viral. She was wearing a blue embroidered kurta, in which she looked quite royal. People commented fiercely on this picture of him.

If we talk about his personal life, then he is married to a former Buddhist monk Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. With whom he has three children. His daughter is also as beautiful as her mother. She now runs Tibetan Yogashala and Tibetan Medicine Center with her husband.

Mandakini also acted in a Bengali film in the year 2002. Apart from this, she was seen in ‘Kapoor and Sons’ in the year 2016. During his career, he did many films like Tezaab, Loha, Aakhri Baazi. But in the year 1996, he decided to leave the film world.

He got recognition in the film world only from Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. It is said that Raj Kapoor had earlier signed Dimple Kapadia for this film. But after seeing Mandakini, he decided to keep Mandakini in his film instead of Dimple.