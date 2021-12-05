There was a scuffle between SP leader and UP Police personnel, BJP’s attack – the bigger the flag, the bigger the SP goon hidden behind it

In the video that surfaced, the workers of the Samajwadi Party are not stopping and pushing and shoving even after the policemen repeatedly stopped them.

Amid reports of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s arrival in Chandauli, Samajwadi Party workers created a ruckus on Sunday. When the leaders of the Samajwadi Party came out to give a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the policemen tried to stop them even before the CM’s venue, after which there was a clash between the SP leaders and the policemen. The SP workers have been accused of misbehaving with the Deputy SP, for which the BJP has targeted the Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party was targeted by tweeting from the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh BJP. In this tweet, the BJP said, “The SP chief is abusive. Their workers raise their hands on the police and live up to the proverb that ‘the bigger the flag, the bigger the sapphire goon’ hidden behind it.”

At the same time, while sharing the video of this confrontation, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Anurag Thakur tweeted and said, “Akhilesh Yadav is not tired of saying to the people of UP: I am coming, do you want to bring this goondaraj, mafiaraj to UP? Location: Chandauli, Incident: SP beating up Deputy SP, SP is synonymous with beating.”

The SP chief is abusive. His workers raise their hands on the police. And to fulfill that proverb, ‘the bigger the flag, the bigger the goon hidden behind it’. pic.twitter.com/TrVCKxuVNp — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) December 5, 2021

In the video that surfaced, the workers of the Samajwadi Party are not stopping and pushing and shoving even after the policemen repeatedly stopped them. The SP workers, who gathered in large numbers carrying the party’s flag, are shoving the policemen and raising slogans. Later the police had to lathi-charge to control them.

Akhilesh Yadav is not tired of telling the people of UP: I am coming @yadavakhilesh Do you want to come to UP to bring this goonda raj, mafia raj? Location : Chandauli

Incident: SP beating Deputy SP Synonyms of beating pic.twitter.com/QGFHiStaVL — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 5, 2021

On this, BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi said that it is a do or die situation for the Samajwadi Party. SP is in a rage and many such videos are becoming viral day by day, when the bullying of SP leaders has come to the fore.

At the same time, a SP leader defended the party workers and said that the workers of Samajwadi Party are very disciplined and do not do such acts. He said that what would have been the situation, he has not seen the video. At the same time, the SP leader said that the biggest goonda is the police and the police is not allowing the common man to live.