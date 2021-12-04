There was a stir due to the death of a US citizen in the flight, the plane returned midway, the man was going to his homeland with his wife

An Air India flight to Newark in the US returned to Delhi airport three hours after takeoff due to the death of a passenger. “Due to a medical emergency, the Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returned to Delhi after a flight of more than three hours,” an Air India official told news agency ANI.

A team of airport doctors reached the plane and after examining the passenger declared him brought dead. The passenger was a US citizen traveling with his wife. An airport official told the news agency, “On December 4, flight number AI-105 from Delhi to Newark returned due to the death of a male passenger. The deceased was a US citizen traveling to Newark with his wife.”

Air India aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport and as per flight time limit norms, another batch of crew will be arranged for operations. “The aircraft is expected to take off around 4 pm with the new crew members,” the official added. At the same time, the entire matter has been reported to the Airport Police for further legal formalities.

One such case came to light a few months back when an Indian flight from Sharjah to Lucknow had to make an emergency landing in Pakistan after the death of a passenger. This plane belonged to Indigo Airlines. Information about this was revealed that a passenger inside the plane suffered a heart attack and died immediately. The aircraft was in the air at the time of the incident.

Then the Indigo Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing at Karachi Airport in Pakistan. The pilot immediately sought permission from Karachi airport for an emergency landing when the passenger inside the plane suffered a heart attack. However, the passenger died before the plane could land.