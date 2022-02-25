Sports

There was explosion in bus of players going to play the match, Brazilian football club players injured by explosion on bus

Football Explosion, Terrorism: Team coach said, ‘It’s stupid, people believe such moves will scare an athlete, making him perform well?’

A terrible accident has happened with the players of a football club in Brazil. They were going to play a match. At the same time, the team bus exploded. Many players of the club have been seriously injured in this accident. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. A car was also plying next to the team bus at the time of the accident. The windows of that car were also shattered in the blast.

Brazilian football club Bahia said, ‘At least three of our players have been injured. On Thursday the team was going to play the match. At the same time, there was an explosion inside the bus on the way. Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosives must have been prepared at home.

Bahia wrote on Twitter, ‘Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is hospitalized. The window panes of the bus were broken in the blast. Pieces of glass are also on Fernandes’ face. The club also confirmed that left-back Matthias Bahia and forward Marcelo Sirino were also injured.

Bahia posted pictures of bus seats covered in blood on Twitter. In one of the pictures, huge holes are visible in the windows of the bus. The Bahian team was traveling by bus to take part in the Copa do Nordesté, a regional championship in the northeast of Brazil, on Thursday night.

Police are investigating the incident in Bahia’s hometown of Salvador. Local media reports said the suspects included fans of the Bahia football club. It is believed that in order to give better results, an attempt was made on his part to intimidate the players.

No arrest of the accused has been made in the case so far. Bahia was relegated to the second division of Brazil last year. He has won only one of his last six matches. Bahia Football Club coach Guto Ferreira told local media that the team had decided to play the match ‘because of its dignity and professionalism’.

Ferreira said, ‘It is stupid, people believe that such moves will scare an athlete, that he will perform well?’ He said, ‘It is not that the coach is always bad, the player is bad. How do you solve problems?’


