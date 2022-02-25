There was explosion in bus of players going to play the match, Brazilian football club players injured by explosion on bus

A terrible accident has happened with the players of a football club in Brazil. They were going to play a match. At the same time, the team bus exploded. Many players of the club have been seriously injured in this accident. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. A car was also plying next to the team bus at the time of the accident. The windows of that car were also shattered in the blast.

Brazilian football club Bahia said, ‘At least three of our players have been injured. On Thursday the team was going to play the match. At the same time, there was an explosion inside the bus on the way. Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosives must have been prepared at home.

Bahia wrote on Twitter, ‘Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes is hospitalized. The window panes of the bus were broken in the blast. Pieces of glass are also on Fernandes’ face. The club also confirmed that left-back Matthias Bahia and forward Marcelo Sirino were also injured.

Bahia posted pictures of bus seats covered in blood on Twitter. In one of the pictures, huge holes are visible in the windows of the bus. The Bahian team was traveling by bus to take part in the Copa do Nordesté, a regional championship in the northeast of Brazil, on Thursday night.

Brazilian club Bahia have confirmed their team bus was targeted by a bomb on Thursday evening. There was blood shed on the seats, goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes was taken to hospital, and the game still went ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZoKAlzeU3J — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) February 25, 2022

Police are investigating the incident in Bahia’s hometown of Salvador. Local media reports said the suspects included fans of the Bahia football club. It is believed that in order to give better results, an attempt was made on his part to intimidate the players.

Brazilian club Bahia says that a bomb went off inside their player bus tonight en route to a match against Sampaio Corrêa, and that players are injured. Goalie Danilo Fernandes is the most seriously injured with glass cutting up his face, close to the eyes. https://t.co/MCT2uBjT9g pic.twitter.com/PZFbHiQ43J — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) February 25, 2022

No arrest of the accused has been made in the case so far. Bahia was relegated to the second division of Brazil last year. He has won only one of his last six matches. Bahia Football Club coach Guto Ferreira told local media that the team had decided to play the match ‘because of its dignity and professionalism’.

Ferreira said, ‘It is stupid, people believe that such moves will scare an athlete, that he will perform well?’ He said, ‘It is not that the coach is always bad, the player is bad. How do you solve problems?’