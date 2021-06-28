There was no conversation between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, one incident made a friend

New Delhi. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan rule the film industry today. Aamir Khan is called Mr. Perfectionist. Today every film of his is a super hit at the box office. At the same time, Salman Khan is known as Bhaijaan. Apart from films, he is settled in the hearts of people due to his generosity. Now even though Aamir and Salman may not be seen in a film, but once both worked together in the comedy film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. The pair of both was well-liked.

There was no conversation between Salman and Aamir

A very good bonding was shown between the two in the film. But do you know that there was a time when there was a lot of distance between the two. Both did not like to even talk to each other. This was revealed by Aamir Khan himself in Karan Johar’s popular show ‘Koffee with Karan’. She had told that her relationship with Salman was not good at all during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna. Both used to talk to each other only about work.

I used to stay away from Salman

Aamir told in ‘Koffee With Karan’, ‘Working with Salman in Andaz Apna Apna was not a good experience for me. Then I used to think that he is very arrogant and does not take care of others. That’s why I stayed away from them. There was no conversation between the two of us even after shooting. But after that Aamir told that when he was going through bad times, Salman Khan helped him a lot. Actually, in the year 2000, Aamir got divorced from his first wife Reena Dutta. Talking about this, Aamir said, Salman came into my life when I was going through a bad phase. In those days I was getting divorced from wife Reena. When Salman came to know about it, he told me that I want to meet you. After that we met again. We had drinks together and we became friends again and that is where the real friendship started between us.

