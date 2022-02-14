There was no money even for good treatment if ever injured, used to send 10 thousand rupees from Air India every month

Raina got an opportunity to play for Air India, in the year 1999, he got a scholarship of ten thousand rupees from Air India as a salary.

Suresh Raina was not bought by any team in IPL Mega Auction. No team showed interest for Raina in the second round as well. With this his IPL journey came to an end. Let us tell you that Suresh Raina had to struggle a lot in the early years of his career. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Raina says that in the initial days, he did not even have money to stay in a sports hostel.

Referring to his past, Suresh Raina says that my father’s income in those days was 10 thousand rupees, and my academy was not that cheap. But we all had to learn to adjust. This incident made me mentally strong. He had earlier said in an interview that it used to cost four rupees for a call to call home, in such a situation he did not talk for more than two minutes.

First Salary: Suresh Raina says that I remember when I got the first check of my salary. Since my family is huge, I also got houses for my brothers and sisters. After my marriage I started to understand things better because of wife and child. My father used to handle all my investments till 2015. We come from a simple middle class family.

Bought purse for sister: Long ago, playing matches for India used to get Rs 50,000. Players who used to earn money regularly. If you didn’t play for the national team, you wouldn’t have made much money. This was my situation, in such a situation, I used to get a scholarship of Rs 10,000 while playing for Air India and hence the salary check from here was very valuable for me, because this money I could send home. Responding to a tweet in the year 2022, Raina wrote, ‘The first salary I got from Air India, I bought a handbag for my sister.’

Referring to his health, Raina says that I had suffered two major injuries. I didn’t have much money during the first injury, so didn’t get good care. Whereas during the second injury I had the money, so I was able to see a better doctor and consult a dietician.

They helped: Talking about his injury treatment, Raina said that Ashish Nehra really helped me when I had my second operation; He gave me the number of a doctor in London. Then Aakash Chopra sent me to a doctor in Delhi during my first operation. But when you have the money, you can rent a flight and use your celebrity status to get the best doctors. But when I did not have money, he used to talk to me accordingly.

Let us inform that Suresh Raina has played 226 ODIs for the Indian team so far, in which he has scored 5615 runs at an average of 35.31. His Test career has not been so special. He has scored 768 runs in 18 Tests for India at an average of 26.48.

Suresh Raina’s record of T20 cricket is very good. He has played 78 matches in his T20 International cricket career, in which he has scored 1604 runs at an average of 29.16. Despite this stellar record, it is very disappointing for this talented player to walk out of the IPL team.