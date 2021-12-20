There will be a big profit by increasing the DA of these workers! An amount of more than Rs 19 thousand can be received every month

Central employees are expected to increase the dearness allowance on the new year. If this happens, then there will be a big increase in the salary of central employees. However, information has not been given by the government yet that DA will be increased in January 2022 in Dearness Allowance. On the other hand, if we talk about the data of AICPI index, then in January 2022, DA will be increased by 3 percent. Along with this, the house rent allowance can also be increased. Apart from this, the fitment factor increase is also being discussed.

hope to get promotion

With the increase in DA of central employees, it is expected that the promotion will also increase. However, it is also not clear from the government that the promotion will be on the new year January 2022. At the same time, due to increase of 3% DA, the total DA of central government employees will become 34%. This means a central government employee with a basic pay of Rs 18,000 will get an annual dearness allowance of Rs 73,440.

calculation of minimum wage

If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 18,000, then the old DA at 31 percent will get Rs 5580 / month. Whereas new DA (34%) will be given at Rs.6120/month. That is, with an increase of three percent, there will be a profit of Rs 540 / month in dearness allowance and the benefit of annual dearness allowance will be Rs 6,480.

How to get 19 thousand per month

If the basic salary of an employee is Rs 56900, then according to the old DA 31%, it will be Rs 17639 per month. At the same time, according to 34% new DA, a benefit of Rs 19346 per month will be available. That is, you will get a profit of Rs 1,707 / month from the previous DA while the annual profit will be Rs 20,484.