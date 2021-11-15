There will be a saving of 2 lakhs when KTM Duke 390 sports bike will be taken home for 78 thousand, will get 1 year warranty

If you too can not buy premium sports bike due to low budget, then this company is offering to buy 2.87 lakh KTM Duke 390 for just 78 thousand rupees.

There is a wide range of sports bikes in the country’s bike sector, in which you can easily find sports bikes from entry level to premium features and style.

In which today we are talking about KTM Duke 390, a premium sports bike of this segment, which you will have to spend up to Rs 2.87 lakh on buying it from the showroom.

But here we tell that offer in which you can save your 2 lakh rupees and take this premium sports bike home for just 78 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand two-wheeler buy-sell website BIKES24 which has listed this bike on its site and has priced it at just Rs 78000.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this bike is 2016 and its ownership is second, this bike has run 24,437 km so far and its registration is registered with HR-29 RTO office in Haryana.

On purchasing this bike, a 1-year warranty is being given by the company with certain conditions, with which 7 days money back guarantee is being given.

According to this money back guarantee, after buying this bike, if you do not like it within seven days, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund you the full payment.

If you want to buy this bike, then after knowing the offers available on it, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

KTM Duke is a premium style and powerful engine sports bike which the company has launched in only one variant, this bike has been given in 373.2 cc engine with single cylinder which is based on liquid cooled technology.

This engine generates 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of this bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which the setup of dual channel ABS has also been installed, regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike is 28.9 kilometers per liter. Gives mileage.