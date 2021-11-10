There will be great relief in the bitter cold! Buy this room heater for Rs.900 to Rs.2000; Know Deals and Offers

If in such a situation you are also planning to get a good room heater, which will run well in less cost, then this news is for you. Here you will be given information about such heaters, which will heat your rooms in a short time.

The winter season has arrived in India. Feeling cold in the morning, evening and night time. In many places, people have started using warm clothes as well. At the same time, coolers and fans have stopped in homes and room heaters are being used in their place.

Lifelong Room Heater

Buy Lifelong LLFH02 Flare-X 2000 Watt Room Heater at Amazon for Rs.899. You have been given a discount of Rs 600 on this. Powerful 2400 rpm copper winding motor for quick heating. It can be used from both the sides. Adjustable thermostat setting for temperature control, with a button for temperature control. Air throw range of 10 feet, which is ideal for small to medium sized rooms. Its power: 2000 watts, operating voltage 220 – 240 volts has been given. 1 year warranty is given with it.

USHA Room Heater

You will get this room heater for Rs 1,299 with a discount of Rs 331. Room Heater comes in 12 x 8 x 12 cm dimensions and ideal for spot heating due to low power consumption this room heater weighs around 2.49 kg. Available with 2 power modes, this room heater comes with a secure front grille. Its battery comes with 230V and frequency 50Hz.

Bajaj Room Heater

You can buy this impressive room heater from Bajaj which comes in Off White color for Rs 1840 with a discount of Rs 649. The room heater comes in dimensions 35 x 13 x 33.5 cm and is available with two heat settings 1000W/2000W. It has a powerful 2000W motor.

Orpat Room Heater

This room heater is available in white color which can be bought in India for Rs.1,139. This room heater is ideal for spot heating and is considered suitable for rooms up to 250 sq ft in size. Also the offered room heater comes with 15A plug type and 5-15A converter.

Orient Room Heater

This room heater can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 1,589. This room heater is available in dimensions of 25 x 11.8 x 24 cm and is considered suitable for rooms of size up to 180 sq ft. In addition, this room heater comes with a 1.3 meter power cord.